Image

2:19 PM / Friday July 2, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
2 Jul 2021

Murrell Dobbins High School makes history with selection of first alumni as principal

July 2, 2021

Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education Centers High School celebrated another glorious first! Shervon Thompson, graduate of the Class of 1996 became the first Alum in Dobbins 85-year history to lead the helm as principal of the illustrious school.

Image

Dr. William Hite, Superintendent of Philadelphia School District extended the position of Principal of Murrell Dobbins effective July 1, 2021 to Thompson.  In the above photo, Dobbins’ newest principal Shervon Thompson receives the reigns from outgoing principal Dr. Damon.

Principal Thompson has been educator for close to 20 years, beginning with her teaching career at Dobbins, instructing the cosmetology students and advancing to Assistant Principal of Dobbins.

The Alumni of Dobbins worked feverishly to ensure an alum was selected and extended the position.

“We are elated and expecting greatness from Principal Thompson, her staff and Dobbins’ students,” says, Carolyn Monson, President of the Murrell Dobbins Alumni Association.

