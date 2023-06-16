Ideas exchanged at the “Thank a Black Teacher” celebration during Teacher Appreciation Week apply year round

ABOVE PHOTO: (Photos: BLACK TEACHER PROJECT)

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

So many Black superstars of education said yes to the invitation to the “Thank a Black Teacher” celebration held last month in Washington D.C. as part of Teacher Appreciation Week that seating arrangements had to be changed.

“We had to change the layout to theatre-style seating,” said Alexis Holmes, executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. The Center for Black Educator Development and the National Black Teacher Pipeline Coalition collaborated in the gathering, which showcased the importance of Black teachers across the country and in U.S. history.

“We’re all here in service to our kids, our families,” Holmes said. Building community through the gathering could amplify the effectiveness of individual teachers, she added.

“Black teachers make up only 7% of our education workforce,” Holmes said. Focusing on Black male teachers in U.S. public schools cuts that number to about 2%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Those paltry figures have implications for Black children, program participants said. University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Education researcher Constance Lindsay found that having a Black teacher results in higher educational attainment and lower rates of discipline for Black students. Exposure to a Black teacher in elementary school for Black boys from families in low-income households showed a reduction in high school dropout rates of 39%.

Alexis K. Holmes

Black teachers are also more likely to recommend Black students for programs for gifted students, according to Donna Y. Ford of Ohio State University, an expert on gifted education and Black students.

Black teachers can also affect the lives of white students, a conferee pointed out.

“If a Black teacher helps guide white students through their formative years, what would it mean for our country in terms of race relations?” the attendee said.

“As it stands, the number of Black teachers in the U.S. public school system needs to grow by 280,000 to be proportionate to the number of Black students in public schools,” said Sharif El-Mekki, an organizer of the celebration and founder and CEO of Philadelphia’s Center for Black Educator Development (CBED). “Educating Black children well is the highest form of activism and we need committed, well-trained Black teachers to accomplish that.”

The gathering shone a light on current issues affecting the education of Black children in school systems across the country. The National Black Teacher Pipeline Coalition, formed last year, supports the development and sustainability of Black education pipelines, that is, groups that help attract Black students to the teaching profession. The coalition, which includes the Black Teacher Collaborative, Black Teacher Project, Center for Black Educator Development, Education PowerED, Healing Schools Project, Real Men Teach, and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), spearheads a concerted drive to train, recruit, and retain Black teachers. The coalition will also support CBED’s 6th annual National Black Male Educators Convening, to be held in Philadelphia from November 16-18, 2023.

Presenters mentioned the critical role of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in training teachers of African heritage. HBCUs like Lincoln University, Morgan State University, and Hampton University produce 50% of America’s Black teachers, presenters said.

Alexis Holmes cited efforts to boost the participation of HBCUs in federally sponsored programs. She noted that HBCU scholarships and grants can help Black students pay for college. In addition, partnerships between HBCUs and agencies like NASA, foster opportunities for students, she said.

Sharif El-Mekki

Micia Mosely, a former teacher and current director of the Black Teacher Project headquartered in Oakland, California, spoke of changing schools to better meet Black children’s needs. “We’re committed to transforming [schools] by re-imagining them as liberated learning spaces,” she said. “We also believe that Black teachers have very particular insights about what it means to navigate this inequitable system, master it, and transform it.”

Another organization, the National Association of Black Male Educators (NAMBME), seeks to address the dearth of African American men in education.

“The mission of the National Association of Black Male Educators is to dramatically increase the number of marginalized children who succeed by dramatically increasing the number of highly effective Black and brown male teachers and leaders who positively impact them,” said Andre Payne, chairman of the board of NAMBME. This organization strives for “…an abundance of classically trained Black and brown men to become highly effective teachers and leaders.”

El-Mekki spoke of the sometimes superficial efforts to recruit Black teachers.

“Most people who are saying that they can’t recruit Black teachers can’t name a single Black fraternity, sorority, or church,” El-Mekki said. “When you parachute into [Black communities] and rocket-ship out, you’re not engaging. It’s important to connect the dots. The research shows that many white people don’t have Black friends. They don’t have Black networks,” El-Mekki said. “That means their only relationship with the Black community is with our children. That’s scary. Their whole framing of how they’re going to teach our children is what they see on social media, and we know the biases that are portrayed there.”

Thoughtful planning must precede successful recruitment and retention of Black teachers, El-Mekki added.

“Before you talk about recruiting them, ask what the ecosystem is,” El-Mekki said. “Dr. King used to talk about integrating people into a burning house. Many administrators are trying to integrate Black teachers into a burning schoolhouse, and that can’t stand.”

Some speakers pointed out the long and powerful history of Black educators in the U.S.

In the early 1800s in North Carolina, prior to the HBCUs being founded, John Chavis (1763-1838), a free Black Presbyterian minister and teacher opened a private school in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he taught Black and white children during enslavement, noted Curtis Valentine, co-director of the Progressive Policy Institute’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project. The Initiative works to strengthen the nation by improving educational outcomes for Black Americans of all ages, Valentine said.

Jarvis R. Givens, an associate professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a faculty affiliate in the Department of African & African American Studies, gave a rousing talk about the determination of Black teachers to give Black children a solid education, even with the possibility of dire punishment. Givens’ book, “Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching,” explores that topic in depth. Givens is also the author of “School Clothes: a Collective Memoir of Black Student Witness.”