Image

2:27 AM / Friday May 28, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
26 May 2021

Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 26, 2021 Category: Education, Entertainment Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences.He failed in that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the namesake of Howard’s newly re-established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Boseman, who graduated in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in directing, died in August at 43 of colon cancer. He rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

The South Carolina native’s portrayal of African superhero Black Panther spawned a thousand memes and its cultural impact launched him to broader stardom. At the time of his death, Boseman’s character was poised to become an anchor of the Marvel Comics movie machine, with multiple sequels planned.

Image

Howard University President Wayne Frederick said he and Boseman discussed ways of reviving the College of Fine Arts multiple times.

“It was always important to him,” Frederick told The Associated Press. “His commitment was very strong.”

The announcement comes a few weeks after fellow Howard alum Phylicia Rashad was announced as the fine arts college’s new dean. Boseman and Rashad met during his undergrad years, and Boseman publicly cited her as a mentor.

Boseman declared his love for the school in a 2018 commencement speech, praising, “the magic of this place. Almost anything can happen here.”

Boseman’s family said his student protest proved his passion for his alma mater.

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” the Boseman family said in a statement.

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, called him “a very proud Bison” and said the naming of the school “brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Howard Fine Arts alumni include actors Taraji P. Henson, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young, and singers Roberta Flack and Jessye Norman, as well as Rashad and her sister, Kennedy Center Honors recipient Debbie Allen.

Related Posts

Art exhibit in Chadwick Boseman’s hometown honors legacy Denzel and more stars grieve death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman Default ThumbnailHarlem Fine Arts set for next month
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Luxe for “Us”

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danaé Reid Nyyah Regine is a beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and luxury influencer...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bake

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’: Red beans with vegan ground...

Seniors

Why would millions at risk of heart attack or stroke be prescribed medications not proven to reduce cardiovascular risk on top of statins?

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As the world looks with hope to the light at the end...

Week In Review

City where Daunte Wright shot to vote on policing changes

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A makeshift memorial is seen Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Brooklyn...

Sun Report

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week May 23, 2021

May 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: And the beat goes on. We have all been feeling the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff