2:32 AM / Saturday March 18, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
17 Mar 2023

Hamilton Family Charitable Trust announces multi-year $1.5 million investment in Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia

The Hamilton Family Charitable Trust (“the Trust”) announced a $1.5 million investment in the Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia’s (CSFP), a non-profit providing K-8th grade scholarships to thousands of Philadelphia students every year. This new, multi-year investment marks the largest contribution the Trust made to CSFP in its 20 years of support. The partnership includes a bold matching challenge to inspire others to join Breaking Barriers and support CSFP.

The Trust is challenging the community to match its 2023 commitment for a total impact of $1 million in new funding this year alone. Meeting the challenge will provide roughly 450 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. This initiative is in support of CSFP’s $100 million Breaking Barriers Campaign which will ensure its programmatic enhancements continue to improve and grow. 

“The Hamilton family has been longtime supporters of helping Philadelphia’s students get access to safe, quality education and we appreciate their continued support as we work towards achieving our $100 million Breaking Barriers Campaign goal,” said Keisha Jordan, CEO, Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia. “Their generosity will make a direct impact on hundreds of children in the city, and I hope it inspires new donors to get involved and learn more about CSFP’s efforts, programs, and the difference we are making.” 

The Trust funds programs that build literacy, workplace, and social-emotional skills to empower students to achieve academically as they prepare for meaningful careers. The organization has a long history of philanthropy in the Philadelphia region and is comprised of two generations of the Hamilton family. The Trust puts a special focus on programs with a data-driven record of success for improving academic performance and has been a supporter of CSFP since 2003.

“Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia exemplifies the mission of The Hamilton Family Trust and we are proud to support the great work they continue to do,” said Chekemma Fulmore-Townsend, MSW, president, Hamilton Family Trust. “It’s a priority of the organization to aid programs that are making a quantifiable difference in the educational advancement of students and CSFP’s data speaks for itself. We look forward to watching the non-profit continue to grow and succeed.”

For more information, please visit: www.csfphiladelphia.org/.

