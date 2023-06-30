Dr. Khalid N. Mumin confirmed as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department Of Education

ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Khalid N. Mumin answers questions during his confirmation hearing Monday, June 26. (Photo courtesy PDE)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Senate confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nomination of Dr. Khalid N. Mumin as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“I am elated to have earned the trust and confidence to serve in this position and ensure every child in Pennsylvania receives a quality education,” said Secretary Mumin. “I would not be here today without the teachers and mentors who supported me. Our schools are more than buildings: they are conduits of hope. I will take the experiences I have gained through my life and career to carry out Governor Shapiro’s vision so that every Pennsylvania student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

Since being nominated by Governor Shapiro in January, Mumin has:

• Convened a working group of college and university presidents to develop meaningful reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system.

• Participated in a roundtable with Governor Shapiro and Allentown students for a conversation on Black Mental Health.

• Launched a new CTE program to prepare students for careers in education.

• Awarded more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants to 166 schools to improve school safety.

• Awarded $6.7 million in grant funding to 100 schools to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs.

• Invested more than $4.1 million in funding for 21 libraries in 15 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

• Announced more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.

• Awarded $1.5 million in grant funding to 15 universities that will partner with school districts to expedite the process to become a special education teacher.

“I am firm in my belief that students learn in different ways, and highly effective educators are leaders who ignite learners’ interest, passion and focus on meeting high expectations in all educational settings,” Mumin added. “As Secretary of Education, I will remain committed to supporting education systems with resources and information to provide instruction that is high-quality, engaging, and aligned with the needs of the workforce of the future.”

Mumin brings more than 25 years of experience to his role as Secretary of Education. Beginning as an English teacher in Franklin County in 1997, he rose through the leadership ranks of the education system in Pennsylvania as a teacher, dean of students, principal, and administrator.

Most recently, Mumin served as the superintendent of schools at Lower Merion School District. Prior to Lower Merion, he was the superintendent of Reading School District, where he was named the 2021 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA).

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit PDE’s website at: https://www.education.pa.gov/.