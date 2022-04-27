DR. HELENE D. GAYLE SELECTED AS SPELMAN COLLEGE’S 11TH PRESIDENT

Photo: Spelman University

The Spelman College Board of Trustees has unanimously and enthusiastically elected Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH, as the 11th president of Spelman College.

Dr. Gayle is currently president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s oldest and largest community foundations. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2022, following the completion of Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell’s seven years of outstanding leadership and service.

Dr. Helene D. Gayle has been president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s oldest and largest community foundations, since October 2017. Under her leadership, the Trust adopted a new strategic focus on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap in the Chicago region.

For almost a decade, Dr. Gayle was president and CEO of CARE, a leading international humanitarian organization. A public health physician with expertise in economic development, humanitarian and health issues, she spent 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control, working primarily on HIV/AIDS. She worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, directing programs on HIV/AIDS and other global health issues.

Dr. Gayle was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y. She earned a B.A. in psychology at Barnard College, an M.D. at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.P.H. at Johns Hopkins University. She has received 18 honorary degrees and, over the past 20 years, has held affiliate faculty appointments at the University of Washington and Emory University.

She serves on public company and nonprofit boards, including The Coca-Cola Company, Organon, Palo Alto Networks, Brookings Institution, Center for Strategic and International Studies, New America, ONE Campaign, and Economic Club of Chicago. She chairs the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Council on Foreign Relations, American Public Health Association, National Academy of Medicine, National Medical Association, and American Academy of Pediatrics. She has authored numerous articles on global and domestic public health issues, poverty alleviation, gender equality, and wealth inequity.