Community College of Philadelphia announces new academic offerings for all 2021 semester

Community College of Philadelphia announced a series of new academic offerings students can take advantage of for the upcoming fall 2021 semester. The first day of classes for the fall semester is Tuesday, September 7.

A few of the new offerings include the addition of associate degree programs in public health and biomedical equipment technology. The College will also begin offering certificate programs in personal training and project management.

“Community College of Philadelphia is committed to providing our students with degree and certificate programs where they receive hands-on training and are able to enter the workforce of in-demand careers,” said College President Dr. Donald Guy Generals. “Now more than ever, our country is in desperate need of thought leaders and innovators who are able to help solve the unique issues we are facing. From our new associate degree program in public health to our project management proficiency certificate, we are providing students with the knowledge and skills to express their passion and make the world a better place.”

Through the public health degree program, students will gain the proper research and communication skills, in addition to cultural humility, to address complex issues impacting diverse groups of people. While the COVID-19 pandemic made the new degree program more timely, it will serve as a springboard into larger and more complex ideas of what defines a public health issue.

Students should be prepared to examine public health through the lenses of gun violence, homelessness, and even the environment.

Upon completion of the Public Health degree program, students will be able to take any issue and examine it through the public health framework. The program will offer insight into community and preventative approaches to health care. Rather than treating issues as they are in progress, students will develop strategies to prevent the problem from manifesting.

“While these academic offerings may be new, they are built on years of practical, field experience of our faculty,” said Dr. Samuel Hirsch, vice president of academic and student success. “Our goal is to provide students with hands-on learning experience in state-of-the-art facilities to ensure they are field ready once they graduate.”

The College previously offered two biomedical equipment technology certificate programs, but has introduced an official associate degree program to better meet the needs of students as more employers require the degree. The College is one of the only institutions in the region to offer the program. Upon completion of the biomedical equipment technology degree program, students will be able to almost immediately enter the field with the skills needed to troubleshoot and repair equipment that is vital to the operation of hospitals and other medical facilities including infusion pumps, defibrillators, and heart monitors.

With the personal training certificate program, students can expect to learn how to effectively construct a training program to enhance the muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, flexibility, and body composition of healthy individuals or for those that have been medically cleared to exercise. All credits earned towards the personal training proficiency certificate can be applied to earning the degree in health care studies.

The College’s project management proficiency certificate will provide students with the management principles and theories that can be applied to several fields including health care, information technology, construction, finance, and advertising.

The College has also announced that beginning spring 2022, it will relaunch the ophthalmic assistant proficiency certificate program as a one semester, 16-credit certificate program. The program will be housed at the College’s Northeast Regional Center and will provide students with the training to provide patient care by performing different eye and vision-related clinical functions. Upon completion of the program, students will be able to successfully take patient histories, perform pre-testing and follow-up eye and vision examinations, provide patient education, and perform basic front office duties such as telephone triage and medical billing and coding.

A full list of academic offerings at the College can be found at: https://www.ccp.edu/academic-offerings.