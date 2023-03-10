Image

1:30 AM / Saturday March 11, 2023

10 Mar 2023

Community College of Philadelphia announces inaugural ‘Engage, Educate, Empower: Men of Color’ conference

Community College of Philadelphia will host a free, one-day conference for men and high school-aged African American and LatinE males on Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Winnet Student Life Building, S2-19. This conference, the first of its kind offered by the College, is aimed at initiating meaningful dialogue around college admission and the benefits of higher education credentials for male students of color.

Participants will focus on identifying their strengths through conversations that prioritize care and equity. Taking an empowering, opportunities-based approach instead of beginning with a deficit-based methodology, Men of Color will help create an atmosphere to discuss success and higher education in a positive and supportive setting.

African American and LatinE males comprise more than 25% of the city’s population, and this conference will help to outline various paths to success.

“Through education and engagement, we want to assist African American and LatinE males in identifying ways that the College can help them meet their goals. We want to empower participants to realize how their strengths and interests can lead them to success. Dr. Asante, a renowned expert and scholar, will share his advice and insight with attendees,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia.

The conference theme — There Must Come a Change — pays tribute to Octavius V. Catto, the Philadelphia civil rights leader, voting rights advocate, educator and veteran who was killed in 1871 on Election Day, on his way to fulfill his right to vote. The College’s Octavius Catto Scholarship, an anti-poverty initiative supported by the City of Philadelphia, provides a free College education to eligible students.

Individuals are invited to submit proposals on three areas of the conference’s theme: communities, schools and workplaces; politics; and home life. The deadline is April 28.

Registration for the conference will open on May 15.

For more information, visit: https://ccp.edu/.

