Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia opens K-8th grade applications for 2024 – 2025 school year

ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured from left to right are: Lateefah Lucky, CSFP parent ambassador and accounting professional; Shareeta Anderson, CSFP parent; Keisha Jordan, president & CEO, Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia; Margaret Dinneny, chair, interim chief human resources officer, Empire Today; Leanne Clancy, director of admission & financial aid, Greene Street Friends School and Eric Jones, head of school, Community Partnership School. (Photo/AMP Studios)

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) has officially opened its 2024 – 2025 application season and will award 2,000 new scholarships to students this year.

These need-based, K-8th grade scholarships are available for Philadelphia families interested in sending their students to more than 150 tuition-based schools throughout Philadelphia. Applications are open through March 1, 2024, but families who apply by the priority deadline of November 15, 2023 will be entered into a December lottery. Families can apply at www.csfphiladelphia.org/scholarships.

CSFP kicked off their scholarship application season with a special event at Community Partnership School in Brewerytown. Families were invited to attend, hear what’s new and next for the scholarship program, and apply for K-8th grade financial support for their children. Community Partnership School is one of the more than 150 area tuition-based schools that CSFP students have the option to attend.

All CSFP students are receiving scholarships through 8th grade thanks to program updates made during the last lottery cycle as part of the Breaking Barriers Campaign. Scholarship support was previously limited to four years.

Additionally, all students will receive a minimum scholarship award of $1,200, which is an increase for most families. The maximum award amount is $3,200. CSFP scholarships are awarded through a random lottery and are available for up to three children per family per year.

“The opportunities our scholarships provide to thousands of Philadelphia students and their families every year are critical to the growth and success of our city’s future generations,” said Keisha Jordan, president & CEO, Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia.

“We are proud to have made changes to the scholarship program that allow more children to receive scholarships for longer periods of time. CSFP is committed to ensuring every child has access to the safe, quality education they deserve and will continue to invest in the chance for our students to have a bright, equitable path forward.”

CSFP encourages parents and guardians to take advantage of the priority deadline, which provides the greatest likelihood of receiving a scholarship. All other applications will be selected in a March lottery.

For more information about CSFP, please visit www.csfphiladelphia.org.