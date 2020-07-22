Image

11:04 PM / Wednesday July 22, 2020

22 Jul 2020

California State votes to make ethnic, social justice studies a graduation requirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trustees of California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, voted on Wednesday to make ethnic and social justice studies a graduation requirement.

It would take effect in three years and would be the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years, coming amid a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

Meanwhile, the state Legislature is on the verge of passing a bill to require ethnic studies, a more narrowly focused proposal that wouldn’t count social justice classes. If signed by the governor, it would overrule the school’s action, a scenario denounced by school leaders as an intrusion into academia.

The Assembly has to review minor amendments before sending the bill Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has final say. Some trustees said if the Legislature’s proposal is also approved, it might result in students being required to take two 3-credit courses in course topics.

The plan approved by California State University’s trustees allows students to choose from a wider array of ethnic studies topics to fulfill the course requirement than the Legislature’s bill. It allows students to take courses on social justice that explore issues such as the criminal justice system and public health disparities.

“It’s grounded in ethnic studies, but it is broader, more inclusive, gives students choice,” said California State University Chancellor Timothy White before voting in favor on Wednesday.

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, a San Diego Democrat and former professor, authored the Legislature’s bill. While trustees and legislators agree on the need for more ethnic studies, Weber and supporters of her proposal say the mandate adopted by the university system is weaker because it allows social justice classes.

