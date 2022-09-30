A message from Superintendent Watlington regarding the shooting outside of Roxborough High School

Dear School District of Philadelphia staff and families,

The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken and angered by the shooting today outside of Roxborough High School, which tragically impacted five youth and tragically took the life of one.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school communities of all of the students that have been impacted by this horrific incident.

The School District of Philadelphia’s Emergency/Crisis Response Team and a school-based team of social workers and counselors will be on-site in all impacted schools as needed to support students and staff as they process and grieve this tragedy.

The ongoing gun violence in our city is absolutely unacceptable.

We remain firmly committed to working with the Philadelphia Police Department and the City of Philadelphia to see how — together — we can better address the gun violence that is affecting our students and communities throughout the city.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr.

Superintendent, School District of Philadelphia