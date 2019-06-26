Image

4:15 PM / Wednesday June 26, 2019

Visit Dorchester
26 Jun 2019

NAHJ Condemns Exploitation of Deceased Family at the Border

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 26, 2019 Category: Diaspora Posted by:

Washington, D.C. – The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) joins others who are disturbed and concerned over a tweet by the Associated Press which includes an exploitative and dehumanizing photograph of a father and child, drowned in the Rio Grande.

Followers of the Associated Press Twitter account did not have a choice on whether or not they wanted to view the graphic photograph of a man, who apparently wanted a better life for he and his family. This potentially triggering image, was thrust into news feeds without discretion for the viewers or the migrant family the Associated Pressexploited.

Men, women, and children cross the border daily often escaping terror with hopes of a better life, knowing the peril that awaits them as they attempt to make the long journey to America. The thoughtless use of this picture only seeks to take advantage of a sensational situation.

Ultimately, NAHJ’s objection is not about the photograph. Instead, our protest encompasses a bigger picture about the way visual journalism is utilized.

While pertinent to the struggles of migrant families crossing the border, the picture, as the “website card” is both insensitive and disrespectful. It dehumanizes the plight of a community that are risking their lives, and the lives of their families, out of desperation. Pushing people to look at a shocking image that isn’t in context, is not beneficial for the viewers, it is not beneficial for journalists, and it is absolutely detrimental to the immigrant community.

NAHJ is disturbed and concerned that journalists at the Associated Press did not treat their subjects with respect or integrity.  As journalists, we have a duty to stand up for those that do not have a voice and to value human lives.

This lack of sense and sensibility is not indicative of the best standards and practices of journalism and will not be tolerated.

Image

###

About NAHJ The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States and dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. The mission of NAHJ is to increase the number of Latinos in the newsrooms and to work toward fair and accurate representation of Latinos in news media. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists. NAHJ has approximately 2,300 members, including working journalists, journalism students, other media-related professionals and journalism educators. For more information please visit NAHJ.org or follow on Twitter @NAHJ.

Related Posts

National Association of Black Journalists, Hispanic Journalists clarify use of ‘mass shooting’ language President signs executive order to keep families together at the southern border CNBC is hosting an invitation-only, interactive workshop at the 2016 NABJ/NAHJ Convention
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Usher’s New Look (UNL) is celebrating 20 years of service and action with the 2019 Disrputivator Summit

June 21, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Usher (Photo: By Denis Makarenko / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony TV...

Seniors

Five tips to help manage symptoms of perimenopause

June 21, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Going through hot flashes? You’re not alone. If you’re a woman in...

Color Of Money

Looking for short term work? – 2020 Census may want you

June 21, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Hedin Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from Ethnic Media...

Food And Beverage

Spice up summer with grilled kebabs

June 21, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Thai Barbecue Duck Kebabs Family Features Fire up your summer cookouts...

Oasis

Southern Baptist Convention votes to expel churches accused of racial discrimination and mishandling sexual abuse

June 21, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: J.D. Greear (Photo: Bill Bangham / Southern Baptist Convention) Nearly 9,000 Southern...

Stateside

‘They died in each other’s arms,’ migrant’s mother says

June 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email SAN MARTIN, El Salvador (AP) — The mother of a man who drowned...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff