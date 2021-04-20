Image

5:23 PM / Tuesday April 20, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
20 Apr 2021

Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 20, 2021 Category: Diaspora, Stateside Posted by:

NEW YORK (AP) — The multimillion-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise is reaching for a younger demographic.

Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children’s publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7.

The new project launches Sept. 21 with four books: the board books “Everyone Shares (Except Cat)” and “Everyone Says Please (Except Cat)” and the picture books “The Sunshine Squad: Discovering What Makes You Special” and “Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing,”

“When we decided it was time to work with a children’s publisher, Charlesbridge was my first choice. I’m thrilled with the first books in the Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids and Babies series,” Amy Newmark, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicken Soup for the Soul, said in a statement. “They impart values in such a delightful way. How great is it that kids will be amused and entertained while they absorb the life lessons their parents and grandparents want to share with them!”

Charlesbridge publisher Yolanda Scott said the two companies share common goals.

Image

“Our mission to create lifelong readers and learners dovetails perfectly with the Chicken Soup for the Soul vision of making the world a better place one story at a time,” she said in a statement. “Today’s parents grew up with the original series, and we look forward to bringing Chicken Soup for the Soul’s positive and inclusive storytelling to the next generation.”

Related Posts

Nothing says comfort like a big bowl of chicken on a chilly autumn night Default ThumbnailCelebrate National Soup Month with simple homemade soups Campbell Soup Pulls Out Of Trump Jobs Panel, Reversing Earlier Stance
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sports

Curry scores 49, hits 10 3s, as Warriors win in Philadelphia

April 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to...

Go With The-Flo

Madonna purchased The Weeknd’s estate in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $19.3 million

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Weeknd   (Photo: Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony After the lights...

Politics

Stacey Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022

April 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Bill Barrow ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden called Georgia’s new voting law an...

Diaspora

Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

April 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — The multimillion-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise is...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cooking? Pea pesto pasta with sun-dried tomatoes & arugula

April 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Pasta meets sauce: secrets to the perfect...

Color Of Money

Five key money moves to consider when transitioning out of the military

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Each year, approximately 200,000 men and women transition from the U.S. military...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff