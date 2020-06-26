What the green phase means for Philadelphia

Linda Huss, Board of Health, Department of Public Health

Philadelphia is on track to enter the green phase of reopening in early July. Our strategy is working: Daily case counts are falling, residents are wearing masks, and the number of patients hospitalized with the infection is steadily dropping. When we begin the green phase, not all activities can restart right away. Philadelphia will still restrict some activities that are allowed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we’ll have stricter guidance for some of the newly reopened activities.

As Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said, “We may be tired of the pandemic, but the virus is not tired of us.” COVID-19 is not gone, so we must reopen with care.

New for yellow phase

These activities can resume on June 26, while Philadelphia is still in the yellow phase:

Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs

Zoos (outside only)

Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas

Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)

Green phase: Immediate openings and activities

When Philadelphia enters the green phase, these activities and businesses can resume:

Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults

Gyms and indoor exercise classes

Schools and colleges

Libraries and museums

Indoor shopping malls

Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)

Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)

Green phase: Not permitted right away

These activities and businesses involve crowds, people in close proximity to each other, high-risk activities (eating, drinking, singing), or vulnerable populations. The below activities gradually will restart later in the green phase based on their risk and the state of COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

Casinos

Restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions)

Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)

Theaters and indoor events

In-person conventions/conferences

Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)

Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycare

Safe Mode guidance

Business owners and people leading the reopened activities are responsible for following “Safe Mode” guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. We will release that guidance for the new sectors included in the late yellow and green phases soon.

The reopening guidance includes restrictions on the number of participants and requirements for masks, physical distance between participants, and handwashing — all to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Take a look at the General Safety Checklist at: www.phila.gov/guides/safer-at-home/reopening-guidance/ .

How did we get here?

Under the current “Safer at Home” yellow phase strategy, Philadelphia has continued to make progress in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. We’ve focused on virus containment (testing, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine), social distancing, and protection of vulnerable populations.

If our progress continues through June, Philadelphia will be ready to continue reopening with care in early July.

Read the Department of Public Health’s “Reopen With Care” status report at: www.phila.gov/documents/reopening-with-care-philadelphias-strategy-for-moving-to-green/ .