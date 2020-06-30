Image

UPDATE: Green phase opening modified due to increase in Philly COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA –Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley today that due to the fact that Philadelphia will not meet the targets initially set to move to Green on July 3, and because of what is being seen in places that have reopened more quickly, the City is scaling back the planned reopening.

According to 6abc, the City is also asking people in Philadelphia to not travel to the following states where they are seeing rising COVID-19 numbers: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Other states, and even places in Pennsylvania like Allegheny County, have tied their recent rise in cases to social events, restaurants, and bars where people are inside, close together, and not wearing masks. For this reason, the City is approaching Green with these modifications:

  • Indoor dining—which was originally planned to be part of the move to Green—will not be allowed to resume at this time. Delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining are still allowed.
  • Gyms and indoor fitness centers will continue to be closed.
  • The Health Department will reevaluate what is open during the Green phase weekly, but it is expected that in-door dining at restaurants and gyms will continue to be closed until at least August 1.
  • Other, lower-risk activities will be allowed on Friday, July 3 as part of the modified, restricted Green phase. This includes museums and libraries, indoor shopping malls, and small indoor and outdoor gatherings.
  • Casinos will be allowed to open during this restricted Green phase, but only with very strict requirements—masks are required, six feet of distance between patrons, and absolutely no food, drink, or smoking is allowed indoors.

All industries must follow the Safe Mode guidance on the City’s Reopening with Care website.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 26,133.

The Department of Public Health confirmed five additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,584. Of the 1,584 total deaths, 816 (51.5%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health noted continued progress in congregate settings, including nursing homes and the Department of Prisons. Current and cumulative totals of both symptomatic and asymptomatic positive cases in Philadelphia prisons are now posted on the testing and data page of the City’s COVID-19 website.

Dr. Farley noted that he expects Philadelphia will be dealing with this virus for a long time, and if there is a rise in cases, the City may be forced to close some previously opened industries.

Testing Site Map: A testing site finder at phila.gov/testing helps people find a free COVID-19 test in Philadelphia. Anyone can search for a site by address, click on a map location for specific site information, and filter by day of week and by drive-thru or walk-up.

COVID-19 Resources:

