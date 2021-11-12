Universal Family of Schools hosts vaccine clinics

Universal Family of Schools are hosting a series of community vaccine clinics in conjunction with Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available to the general public.

Universal invites anyone interested in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine or booster to join them at the following schools:

Universal Daroff, 5630 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Hosted by Penn Medicine on Saturday, 11/13/21 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Universal Audenried, 3301 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Hosted by Penn Medicine on Thursday, 11/18 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Universal Vare, 2100 S. 24th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Hosted by Penn Medicine on Monday, 11/22 and Thursday, 12/9 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm

Universal Institute, 801 S.15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Hosted by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Thursday, 11/18 and Thursday, 12/9 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Universal Alcorn, 3200 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Hosted by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Wednesday, 11/10 and Wednesday, 12/1, 12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.