Image

10:09 PM / Tuesday November 30, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
30 Nov 2021

The Latest: CDC says ages 18 and up should get booster shot

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 30, 2021 Category: Coronavirus Posted by:

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries.

The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in the U.S. but that officials say will inevitably reach the country.

“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” she said in a statement.

Image

Walensky also encouraged Americans feeling unwell to seek out a COVID-19 test, saying “Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”

Related Posts

FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County scheduling booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic

November 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By DÁNICA COTO SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance...

Week In Review

Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Betty Shabazz’s six daughters, including the mother of 12-year-old Malcolm Shabazz,...

Color Of Money

Three tips to boost your home design with energy-efficient LED bulbs

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you dream about transforming your home on a budget, chances are...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Chewy Five Ginger Spice Molasses Cookies

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Tropical Ginger Punch What’s Cookin’?...

Health

Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of November 28, 2021

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week begins in a dreamy way that makes us start...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff