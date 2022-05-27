SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County moves to CDC High COVID-19 Community Level, urges public to take Precautions

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has announced that the County is now in the CDC-defined “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. The public is urged to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if you have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

Masking

The CDC strongly recommends masking in all indoor public settings when in the High COVID Community Level. The public is encouraged to wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Wearing a well-fitted mask, along with vaccination, self-testing and physical distancing, helps protect you and others by reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19. To find a free N95 mask near you, visit the CDC website. The public can also call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to locate free masks in your area. Please check with the location for availability.

Visitors to all County-owned and leased facilities are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when indoors.

Vaccines

Montgomery County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:

Bethel Community Church of Pottstown

575 North Keim Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

Human Services Center (Second Floor, OPH Clinic)

1430 DeKalb Street

Norristown, PA 19401 (Use the DeKalb Street entrance)

Willow Grove Annex

102 York Road, 3rd floor

Willow Grove, Pa. 19090

Yesterday, the CDC authorized boosters for children ages 5 to 11. Beginning Monday, May 23, Montgomery County clinics will offer a booster dose for children ages 5 to 11.

Appointments can now be scheduled for the children’s booster, and walk-ins will be accepted for all COVID-19 vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccine is offered at no charge to residents. The public can also visit www.vaccines.gov for a list of all vaccine providers.

For general COVID-19 questions or to register for the vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County

COVID-19 hotline at (833) 875-3967. The hotline is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General questions can also be emailed to [email protected].

When to test

Individuals should take a COVID-19 test if:

• You have COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, or runny nose

• Between four and six days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19

• When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

PCR testing

Montgomery County PCR COVID-19 testing sites are open at various hours each weekday at five locations across the County weather permitting. Testing is free and is available to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Montgomery County. Appointments can be made online up to four days in advance or starting at 8:30 a.m. by calling (610) 970-2937.

At-home testing

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to three rounds of eight free at-home COVID-19 tests from the Federal government. Visit: www.covid.gov/tests to place your order, or call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to order by phone.

If you test positive

If you test positive for COVID-19, follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation and notify your recent close contacts. If you test positive and have a weakened immune system or other health conditions, talk to a doctor as soon as possible about available treatment options.

Regardless of whether you test positive, stay home if you feel sick to avoid spreading it to others.

Treatment

Treatment must be started within days after you first develop symptoms to be effective. COVID-19 medications are now available through your doctor, local pharmacies, and health clinics. Check with your health care provider to see if you are a candidate for treatment, and use this tool to find where you can get tested and treated in the same location.

For the latest COVID-19 guidance including information for schools and workplaces, visit: www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Guidance.

For the latest COVID-19 data, visit the Montgomery County COVID-19 HUB at: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/62598e3ed8b44891a2e6e9115c7676eb/?org=montcopa and the COVID-19 Community Level by County site at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.