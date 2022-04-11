Image

4:51 AM / Thursday April 14, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
11 Apr 2022

April 18: Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate, must wear mask in indoor public spaces

April 11, 2022

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, @PhiladelphiaGov will move to Level 2: Mask Precautions beginning today. In order to provide a one-week education period for businesses, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces as of Monday, April 18, 2022.

The mask mandate is tied to the COVID Response Levels, and as COVID cases rise in Philly, we want to protect our most vulnerable residents. Wearing a mask around others is an easy way to do that. The sooner that we can stop this wave, the sooner we can get back to Level 1.

Starting April 18, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including schools and childcare settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings. At that time, residents will be asked to report any business not complying with the mandate to @philly311.

April 11, 2022 COVID-19 update:

-142 average new cases per day 278,407 Philadelphians diagnosed with COVID-19

5,007 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19

46 hospitalizations

*Today’s numbers reflect cases and deaths since Friday. For more information: http://ow.ly/oD5Q50F9ZpR

