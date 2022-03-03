Image

10:52 AM / Thursday March 3, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
3 Mar 2022

Philadelphia lifts indoor mask mandate for most settings

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 3, 2022 Category: Coronavirus Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city was lifting its indoor mask mandate, and officials expect to lift the school masking rules on March 9.

The change comes as city health officials moved the city into the “all clear” category of its COVID-19 pandemic response metric. If infections, hospitalizations and the positive test rates continue to drop, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the city plans to drop the masking rules for schools on March 9, with the caveat that masks will be mandatory for the week after students return from Spring Break.

Image

Bettigole said the health department had recalculated the percent positive rate, which previously only included PCR tests, to include any data they received for rapid and other tests. The recalculation moved the rate to 1.7% — below the limit in the new response metric that triggers mandatory indoor masking.

Masking will still be required in some settings including public transportation, health care settings and a few others covered by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules.

Related Posts

Suit challenges Pennsylvania’s new mask mandate for schools Philadelphia to require vaccine proof for indoor dining Philadelphia establishes COVID Response Levels to guide mandate enforcement
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Granholm announces $3M for net-zero carbon research at HBCUs

February 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks to reporters after hearing...

Seniors

Smart and simple bathroom updates for aging in place

February 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Many changes come with age, but one thing most people agree they...

Education

Community College of Philadelphia hosts inaugural Catto Legacy Awards 

February 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Idris Washington  (Insert Photo/ccp.edu) Community College of Philadelphia celebrated nearly 500...

Stateside

Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’

March 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK WASHINGTON (AP) — The...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Cashew Golden Milk Latte

February 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Penne Pasta Salad with Corn...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of February 27, 2022

February 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Get dressed because this week begins with pep and vigour! By...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff