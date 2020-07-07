Philadelphia Emergency Rental Assistance Program now open (first- come, first-serve)

PHDC is now accepting applications for Phase 2 of rental assistance. Renters and landlords may submit their application online, by fax, or by mail. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must be Philadelphia residents (renters in other counties must apply to their county’s designated organization ).

). Landlords and renters must each provide information.

Renters must have lost more than 30% of their income due to reduced work hours/wages because of COVID-19, or have become unemployed after March 1 due to COVID-19

Renters who applied for PA unemployment assistance must have done so after March 1

Renters’ income at the time of application must be no more than 100% of the area median income.

Assistance is limited to $750 per month per household and $4,500 over six months.

Payments will be made to landlords.

Landlords must agree to the terms of the program and may not displace the household or begin eviction proceedings for at least 60 days from the final month of rental assistance

For more questions and to apply visit phlrentassist.org/phase-2