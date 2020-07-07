Image

3:03 AM / Thursday July 9, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
6 Jul 2020

Philadelphia Emergency Rental Assistance Program now open (first- come, first-serve)

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 6, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Local Posted by:

PHDC is now accepting applications for Phase 2 of rental assistance. Renters and landlords may submit their application online, by fax, or by mail. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Image
  • Applicants must be Philadelphia residents (renters in other counties must apply to their county’s designated organization).
  • Landlords and renters must each provide information.
  • Renters must have lost more than 30% of their income due to reduced work hours/wages because of COVID-19, or have become unemployed after March 1 due to COVID-19
  • Renters who applied for PA unemployment assistance must have done so after March 1
  • Renters’ income at the time of application must be no more than 100% of the area median income.
  • Assistance is limited to $750 per month per household and $4,500 over six months.
  • Payments will be made to landlords.
  • Landlords must agree to the terms of the program and may not displace the household or begin eviction proceedings for at least 60 days from the final month of rental assistance

For more questions and to apply visit phlrentassist.org/phase-2

Related Posts

City of Philadelphia launches COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program City of Philadelphia offers several property tax assistance choices to help homeowners Default ThumbnailCity of Philadelphia announces new program for homeowners with delinquent real estate taxes
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

US health officials estimate 20M Americans have had virus

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cars are lined up at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19...

Go With The-Flo

Mary J. Blige and Fantinel Winery announce the launch of Sun Goddess Wines

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mary J. Blige (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Sun Report

Black candidates push race debate into GOP-held districts

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 6th congressional district, speaks...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: How come Black people get to have their own groups?

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: (Photo by Bill Z. Foster) Dear Cultural Coach: My comments may...

Seniors

Worried you may have COVID-19? Here’s what you can do

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether you’ve had exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, have...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 5

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Does it feel like things are stalled in the water? Well,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff