10:25 PM / Saturday July 25, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
24 Jul 2020

Pennsylvania sees another day of more than 1,000 infections

July 24, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania produced another day of more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, fueled by positive tests in Philadelphia and the Pittsburgh area as the state fights to tamp down rising case counts.

The Department of Health reported more than 1,213 additional confirmed virus cases — the most in a single-day report since May — and 22 new deaths. The virus has infected more than 105,000 people in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,100 have died, most of them in nursing homes.

Of the new positive cases, more than one-third are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, the department said.

In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 50%, from below 60 to above 90.

The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to 5.8%.

Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff