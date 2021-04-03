Image

7:50 PM / Sunday April 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
3 Apr 2021

List of stores closed Easter Sunday, giving frontline workers the holiday off

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 3, 2021 Category: Coronavirus Posted by:

Source: List from retailmenot.com

Here are a list stores that are closed on Easter to give their workeers the day off. Kudos to these companies. (list below ad)


— Ace Hardware
— Aéropostale (more below)

Image

— Apple
— Banana Republic
— Barnes & Noble
— Best Buy
— Bloomingdale’s (more below)

— Bob’s Discount Furniture
— Burlington
— The Container Store
— Costco
— Crate & Barrel
— Dick’s Sporting Goods
— DSW
— H&M
— Hobby Lobby
— HomeGoods
— JCPenney
— Kohl’s
— Lowe’s
— Macy’s
— Marshalls
— Michael’s
— Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
— Office Depot
— Pier 1
— Pottery Barn
— Target
— T.J. Maxx
— Sam’s Club
— Staples
— Supercuts

Related Posts

List of places offering free meals, safe spaces for students while Philly schools are closed due to coronavirus City holiday food giveaway schedule and location list Dec. 26-31 NKorean workers prep seafood going to US stores, restaurants
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

COVID-19 relief bill offers long-denied aid to Black farmers

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soul City Farm owner LaTonya Andrews  (Photo courtesy of LaTonya Andrews)...

Politics

Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Migrants line up for a free meal donated by a local...

Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says

April 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By DAVE COLLINS and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray...

Color Of Money

Smart Clicks: How to shop online like a pro

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Over the past year, online shopping has become the norm for...

Health

Make heart health part of your self-care routine

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Devoting a little time every day to care for yourself can...

Seniors

Here’s why you should consider seeing a geriatrician

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  It comes as second nature for most parents to take their children...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff