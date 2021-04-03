List of stores closed Easter Sunday, giving frontline workers the holiday off

Source: List from retailmenot.com
Here are a list stores that are closed on Easter to give their workeers the day off. Kudos to these companies. (list below ad)
— Ace Hardware
— Aéropostale
— Apple
— Banana Republic
— Barnes & Noble
— Best Buy
— Bloomingdale's
— Bob’s Discount Furniture
— Burlington
— The Container Store
— Costco
— Crate & Barrel
— Dick’s Sporting Goods
— DSW
— H&M
— Hobby Lobby
— HomeGoods
— JCPenney
— Kohl’s
— Lowe’s
— Macy’s
— Marshalls
— Michael’s
— Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
— Office Depot
— Pier 1
— Pottery Barn
— Target
— T.J. Maxx
— Sam’s Club
— Staples
— Supercuts
