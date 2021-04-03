List of stores closed Easter Sunday, giving frontline workers the holiday off

Source: List from retailmenot.com

Here are a list stores that are closed on Easter to give their workeers the day off. Kudos to these companies. (list below ad)



— Ace Hardware

— Aéropostale (more below)

— Apple

— Banana Republic

— Barnes & Noble

— Best Buy

— Bloomingdale’s (more below)

— Bob’s Discount Furniture

— Burlington

— The Container Store

— Costco

— Crate & Barrel

— Dick’s Sporting Goods

— DSW

— H&M

— Hobby Lobby

— HomeGoods

— JCPenney

— Kohl’s

— Lowe’s

— Macy’s

— Marshalls

— Michael’s

— Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

— Office Depot

— Pier 1

— Pottery Barn

— Target

— T.J. Maxx

— Sam’s Club

— Staples

— Supercuts