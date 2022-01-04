Jan. 4: List of 81 Philadelphia schools going virtual through Jan. 7

Jan. 4: List of 81 Philadelphia schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning through Jan. 7. All other students return in person on Tuesday January 4th. List compiled by 6abc.
- Academy At Palumbo
- Add B. Anderson School
- Alexander McClure School
- Allen M. Stearne School
- Anna B. Day School
- Anna L. Lingelbach School
- Bache-Martin School
- Baldi Middle School
- Benjamin B. Comegys School
- Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
- Benjamin Franklin High School
- Cayuga School
- Charles W. Henry School
- Constitution High School
- Cook-Wissahickon School
- Crossroads @ Hunting Park
- Dr. Ethel Allen School
- E.W. Rhodes Elementary School
- Feltonville Arts & Sciences
- Feltonville Intermediate
- Fox Chase School
- Franklin Learning Center
- Gen. George G. Meade School
- George Sharswood School
- Gilbert Spruance School
- Grover Washington Jr. Middle
- Hamilton Disston School
- Hancock Demonstration School
- Henry C. Lea School
- Henry W. Lawton School
- High School Of The Future
- Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
- Howe Academics Plus School
- J. Hampton Moore School
- James G. Blaine School
- James Logan School
- Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences
- John Bartram High School
- Joseph Greenberg School
- Jules Mastbaum High School
- Julia De Burgos Elementary School
- Laura H. Carnell School
- Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus
- Lewis Elkin School
- Mayfair School
- Middle Years Alternative
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Morton McMichael School
- Murrell Dobbins High School
- Overbrook Educational Center
- Overbrook Elementary School
- Overbrook High School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Penrose School
- Philadelphia Military Academy
- Prince Hall School
- Randolph Technical High School
- Richard Wright School
- Robert B. Pollock School
- Robert E. Lamberton Elementary
- Robert Morris School
- Roberto Clemente Middle School
- Rowen School
- Russell H. Conwell Middle School
- Samuel Gompers School
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- Samuel Powel School
- Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber
- Southwark School
- Tanner Duckrey School
- Thomas Mifflin School
- Thomas G. Morton School
- Thomas Holme School
- Thomas K. Finletter School
- Thomas M. Peirce School
- Warren G. Harding Middle School
- William D. Kelley School
- William H. Loesche School
- William H. Ziegler School
- William McKinley School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
