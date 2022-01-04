Image

7:32 PM / Tuesday January 4, 2022

4 Jan 2022

Jan. 4: List of 81 Philadelphia schools going virtual through Jan. 7

January 4, 2022

Jan. 4: List of 81 Philadelphia schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning through Jan. 7. All other students return in person on Tuesday January 4th. List compiled by 6abc.

  • Academy At Palumbo
  • Add B. Anderson School
  • Alexander McClure School
  • Allen M. Stearne School
  • Anna B. Day School
  • Anna L. Lingelbach School
  • Bache-Martin School
  • Baldi Middle School
  • Benjamin B. Comegys School
  • Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
  • Benjamin Franklin High School
  • Cayuga School
  • Charles W. Henry School
  • Constitution High School
  • Cook-Wissahickon School
  • Crossroads @ Hunting Park
  • Dr. Ethel Allen School
  • E.W. Rhodes Elementary School
  • Feltonville Arts & Sciences
  • Feltonville Intermediate
  • Fox Chase School
  • Franklin Learning Center
  • Gen. George G. Meade School
  • George Sharswood School
  • Gilbert Spruance School
  • Grover Washington Jr. Middle
  • Hamilton Disston School
  • Hancock Demonstration School
  • Henry C. Lea School
  • Henry W. Lawton School
  • High School Of The Future
  • Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
  • Howe Academics Plus School
  • J. Hampton Moore School
  • James G. Blaine School
  • James Logan School
  • Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences
  • John Bartram High School
  • Joseph Greenberg School
  • Jules Mastbaum High School
  • Julia De Burgos Elementary School
  • Laura H. Carnell School
  • Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus
  • Lewis Elkin School
  • Mayfair School
  • Middle Years Alternative
  • Mitchell Elementary School
  • Morton McMichael School
  • Murrell Dobbins High School
  • Overbrook Educational Center
  • Overbrook Elementary School
  • Overbrook High School
  • Paul Robeson High School
  • Penrose School
  • Philadelphia Military Academy
  • Prince Hall School
  • Randolph Technical High School
  • Richard Wright School
  • Robert B. Pollock School
  • Robert E. Lamberton Elementary
  • Robert Morris School
  • Roberto Clemente Middle School
  • Rowen School
  • Russell H. Conwell Middle School
  • Samuel Gompers School
  • Samuel Pennypacker School
  • Samuel Powel School
  • Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber
  • Southwark School
  • Tanner Duckrey School
  • Thomas Mifflin School
  • Thomas G. Morton School
  • Thomas Holme School
  • Thomas K. Finletter School
  • Thomas M. Peirce School
  • Warren G. Harding Middle School
  • William D. Kelley School
  • William H. Loesche School
  • William H. Ziegler School
  • William McKinley School
  • Woodrow Wilson Middle School

