Feb. 19, 20: Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to administer vaccines for 24 hours at Liacouras Center

Dr. Ala Stanford founder and CEO of the black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has announced a 24 hour vaccination clinic. Vaccinations will be administered on Friday, February, 19 through Saturday, February 20 at the Liacouras Center.

“We are going through that database of over 50,000 people that registered. We will send you out invite.”

Persons eligible for vaccinations are:

Group 1b, 75 or older, have chronic health conditions and live in hard hit zip codes (see graphic below).

The Consortium will be there 24 hours to vaccinate.

Zip code graphic of areas hardest hit with COVID19 disease or death indicated in red.