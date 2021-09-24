Councilman Curtis Jones son passes away; had to fight for hospital bed because of COVID-19 patients

KYW News Radio has reported that Philadelphia City Councilmember Curtis Jones’ son passed away last week.

“Jones had a message for unvaccinated people at Thursday’s session: Making that choice could have potentially fatal consequences beyond just spreading COVID-19 to those they love,” said Jones KYW Newradio story.

“Jones said his son’s treatment for a heart and lung illness may have been delayed because of COVID-19 patients monopolizing hospital beds.”

The SUN sends our condolences and prayers to Councilman Curtis Jones and wife Jazelle on the passing of their son. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jones family at this difficult time.