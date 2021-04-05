All Pa. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as of April 19, Wolf says

By Jamie Martines

Spotlight PA

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults starting April 19, ahead of a May 1 deadline set by the White House.

Effective immediately, four targeted groups are now eligible: food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement, and firefighters.

People in Phase 1B — which includes people who work in manufacturing, veterinarians, postal service workers, clergy, public transit workers — will be eligible April 5, and those in Phase 1C will be eligible April 12.

The announcement comes two days after New York expanded eligibility to people 30 and older. New Yorkers older than 16 will be allowed to schedule appointments starting April 6. Eligibility in Ohio expanded to people 16 and older Monday.