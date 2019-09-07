Image

1:15 AM / Saturday September 7, 2019

Visit Dorchester
6 Sep 2019

The significance of the 1619 Project

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 6, 2019 Category: Commentary Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: The Hampton History Museum has created an exhibit, “The 1619 Arrival,” that tells the stories of the first Africans who landed at Point Comfort in 1619. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) 

By Jesse Jackson 

TriceEdneyWire.com

Jesse Jackson

Recently, the New York Times unveiled “The 1619 Project,” a journalistic series in the Sunday magazine that seeks to tell the “unvarnished truth” about slavery and its impact on America’s history.In 1619, just 12 years after the founding of the first permanent English settlement in the Americas, the Jamestown colonists bought the first slaves, 20 to 30 enslaved Africans,from English pirates.

Image

The Declaration of Independence, penned by Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner, issued America’s founding creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, … among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

As Nikole Hannah-Jones writes in her stunning introduction in the New York Times Magazine, at 43, she is part of the first generation of Black Americans in the history of this country to be born into a society in which blacks had equal rights of citizenship. Blacks suffered under slavery for 250 years, and brutal racial apartheid for a century more.We have been legally free for just 50.

Americans prefer not to face this reality. Our history classes address it gingerly, if at all. Even as President Donald Trump and cynical politicians stoke racial divisions for political profit, we too often look away from it. Trump has recently decided to make four young, newly elected congresswomen of color a central target of his already launched campaign for re-election, scorning them as un-American, suggesting that if they don’t like America, they should go back to where they came from. This though all four are American citizens, and three were born right here.

Trump is poisonously invoking the old lie of slavery and segregation that people of color are somehow not real Americans. Yet, as Roger Wilkins wrote in his book “Jefferson’s Pillow” and Hannah-Jones in her introduction, it is the freedom struggles of Black Americans that propelled the cause of equal rights for everyone.The Constitution excluded women, Native Americans and Black people, and did not provide the right to vote to most Americans.

It is the laws born out of the Civil Rights Movement that extended the right to vote to everyone and banned discrimination; not simply on race, but on gender, nationality, religion and disability. Without the idealistic and patriotic struggle of Black Americans, as Hannah-Jones notes, “our democracy today would most likely look very different — it might not be a democracy at all.”

Recently, Ken Cuccinelli, Trump’s acting director of  Citizenship and Immigration Services, sparked outrage when he brazenly reworded Emma Lazarus’ famous poem found at the foot of the Statute of Liberty that reads “give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” What Cuccinelli probably had no clue about is that the Statute of Liberty was a gift to the people of the United States from the people of France and was dedicated in 1886 to celebrate the national abolition of slavery.

It is the figure of Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom. A broken shackle and chain lie at her feet as she strides forward, commemorating the abolition of slavery in 1865, an abolition that turned out to be the first step in America becoming in fact, as well as in word, the land of the free. In telling the “unvarnished truth” of slavery, we will face the horrors of our past, as well as the triumph of our progress. It is a telling that is long overdue.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is president/CEO of the Rainbow-PUSH Coalition.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailProject 21 Members unwilling to give new majority unconditional support Smooth Traveler: African-American History Month special Virginia’s Historic Triangle’s Black Legacy, 1619 (part two) Historical Significance of Johnson House’s Juneteenth Festival in Germantown
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Local

Council President Darrell Clarke’s statement on Walmart decision to end sales of handgun ammunition

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Darrell Clarke (Photo: phlcouncil.com) Council President Darrell L. Clarke (D –...

Commentary

The significance of the 1619 Project

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Hampton History Museum has created an exhibit, “The 1619 Arrival,”...

Color Of Money

Planning to retire on your 65th birthday? We didn’t think so

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The traditional notion of retirement — a switch from full-time work to...

Health

Reluctant to smile? You could be paying a higher price than you realize

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT For millions of individuals who are missing teeth, smiling is no easy...

Food And Beverage

Philly food feature: Ain’t No Crab Like a “She Crab”

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Terry Jones, owner of Ain’t No Crab Like a “She Crab”...

Go With The-Flo

Missy Elliott receives an exclusive bottle of L’Essence de Courvoisier

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Missy Elliott (Featureflash / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to multiple...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff