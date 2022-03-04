SUNrises: cj speaks… New Adventures!

cj

Just because Black History Month 2022 has ended, it does not mean that our history is coming to an end. There are so many new adventures that we as African Americans have been afforded the opportunity to explore and to show the world who we really are.

The murder of George Floyd — who was killed by police officers like a sacrificial lamb a few months into the pandemic in 2020 — and its aftermath started a movement of significant change for African Americans.

As you delve into who you are continuing to become in light of this movement, let’s focus on seeking new adventures when it comes to buying from African Americans, reading African American literature, and patronizing African American businesses where we can dine, dance, and do whatever that thing is that we do.

Let’s try to expand our horizons as we venture to find out where new African American businesses are located, and then share that information with our family and friends.

Word of mouth recommendations have always been essential, because when people speak with us about their personal experiences, the journeys that they have had, and the people, places, and things that they have come across, it creates an incentive for us to get up, get out and expose ourselves and our families to new adventures.

Even as you read this article in the Philadelphia Sunday SUN, you are supporting an African American-owned and operated newspaper.

Be wise when it comes to your new adventures. Open your eyes as you step out and embrace the newness of them, because you are not last, African American people — you are actually the first of GOD’s creation. Don’t sleep on who you are! Allow new adventures to broaden your horizons today. Until next time…PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].