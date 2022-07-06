SUNrise: cj speaks…  You Are Okay — a poem

cj

Do not allow others to misguide you to do something that you know is not right

Child of God, you are okay

Do not allow others to mistreat you causing you to harm and maybe hurt to feel relief

Child of God, you are okay

Do not allow others to misrepresent you out of what you have been taught and believe in

Child of God, you are okay

Do allow yourselves a pat on the back because you are being guided by mommies, daddies, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and teachers to do the best at whatever you do. One of these individuals will help you through challenging times in your growing years.

Child of God, you are okay

You are okay because you are blessed and fortunate to know the difference between right and wrong. You are okay because so many people love you and always love yourself, too.

Child of God, you are okay

Do allow yourself to stand up and take a bow because you are being treated by mommies, daddies, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and teachers to talk to them about what you are feeling, what you may not understand. One of these individuals will help you through those things that do not make sense to you in your growing years.

Child of God, you are okay

You are okay because you are blessed and fortunate to know when someone has hurt you or has made you feel something that you do not understand. You are okay because so many people love you and always love yourself, too.

Child of God, you are okay

Do allow yourself applause because you are being represented by mommies, daddies, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and teachers to know how to survive in this society, communicate successfully with others, and feel confident at anything and everything you experience.

One of these individuals will help you through your ongoing stages of morals and values in your growing years.

Child of God, you are okay

You are okay because you are blessed and fortunate to be able to identify the vibes when you feel uncomfortable in our environment and remove yourself from it. You are okay because so many people love you and always love yourself, too.

Child of God, you are okay

All of these people are placed into your life to help you to become and remain a great, wonderful, outstanding woman or man. Do not be against them, for they are for you and you are the future.

Child of God, you are okay

Copyright © 1999 c.j.

Repeat after me: I AM OKAY!!

Until next time….PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].