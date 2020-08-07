SUNrise: cj speaks… WHAT TIME IS IT?

cj

Blossoming and flowing into the world that for all your life you have been told about, for all your life you had been sheltered from.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

Seeing the opportunities and hearing the cries of my people who cannot get a decent pay and benefit packaged JOB!

WHAT TIME IS IT?

Sistahs and brothas for whatever our reasons, seem to want the struggle and ongoing confusion instead of simply coming and getting together for the sake of loving each other.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

Families lacking loyalties, honesty, and trusting relationships within their own gang which helps to contribute to the dysfunction in our schools today.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

WHAT TIME IS IT?

WHAT TIME IS IT?

It is time for our people to tell the truth to our children and let them know what the world is about and what it can offer so that they can blossom and flow with confidence and self-worth.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

It is time for our people to obtain opportunity in all its variations and accept all the responsibilities that come along with it so that our cries can become laughter and smiles.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

It is time for our people to stop being messy with the piles and trails of ongoing experiences. We must begin to mature and grow as a people in order to cease struggle and confusion in order to love each other. Brothas and sistahs, be open to change and challenge so that we can begin to love each other again.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

It is time for our people to regain what our family structure has lost — honor, dignity, and respect. Without these three elements, our children will not be loyal, honest, or trusting to themselves, let alone their families, teachers, and peers. Teach self-love so that families can seek structure in our future.

WHAT TIME IS IT?

It is the 21st century and time is getting shorter for our people and the greater future of our people!

It is the 21st century and we still have a lot to overcome!!

It is the 21st century and one day soon we will all wake up and know exactly WHAT TIME IT IS!!!

Are you awake?

What time do you have?

Wake up and tell me…

WHAT TIME IS IT?

PEACE…

Copyright ©1999

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. She has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader. Stay tuned as she will empower, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts at: [email protected]!