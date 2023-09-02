SUNrise: cj speaks… Wait on God

cj

We pray to God for different reasons — most of the time waiting for Him to give us the desires of our heart, whether we really need or deserve those things or not. But along with the nouns in your life: the people, places, and things that we desire and want to have, God is always giving outside of what we really deserve.

So as you continue to wait on God, while you experience life’s trials and tribulations that feels like your head is being knocked off, this is a part of waiting on God. Recently I had an encounter with someone in church that was not positive at all. This person decided to be all in my personal business, which is none of theirs especially in the circumstance of the situation. But by the middle of the week, God blessed me abundantly with a possibility and it wasn’t until prayer was shared with me on a double encounter on the very same day by two totally different individuals that showed the walk of the woman who was bleeding for all those 12 years and the fact that others were in her business, along with what God promises.

As I have been waiting on the God and continue to wait on God for what He feels is His Will for my life I will be patience, I will be content, I will be everything that God says that I am as I wait on God. It is my hope and prayer as you too wait on God for those things, those desires, those nouns in your life, is what I like to call them, and that you too have decided to be patient and wait on what God says He wants to give to you. Now you can have all those things that you desire and they will come your way and you can always accept them for the foolishness that goes along with it just to find yourself back on the other side of what you are desiring, what you are waiting for, what God said no to that you decided to create on your own.

So as we together walk in solidarity of waiting, let’s be true to ourselves, let’s wait in the reality of where you are seated in your life that is not good for you so let it go, you know going to that place means you no good so don’t even touch the doorknob, and you really know that those people don’t love you like God does so don’t answer that call of their cry any longer; be true to you because God is always going to give you the fruits of your labor, the fruition of the seeds that you plant, and all of that love and forgiveness along with feeding the poor that you do for others on a regular basis. Yeah, God said He will not ever leave and forsake you so continue to wait on God and let Him give you the desires of your heart as long as it may take in your wait. Don’t overstep God, step back and allow Him to be the drive of your life today. Until next time….PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].