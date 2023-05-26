SUNrise: cj speaks…  The desires of your heart

Have you ever wanted something so much, and so badly that you did whatever it took to obtain it — that desire of your heart? Do you remember how much work you put into getting to that point? The desires of our hearts can turn out to be a pathway to freedom, happiness, contentment, and peace. What I am saying is that whatever your heart desires, or whatever you aspire to achieve, all is possible with God.

When you look forward to the next phase of your life, what do you see? How would you like to see yourself achieve that thing, that desire of your heart? Life is a challenging place that requires your hard work, attention, commitment, integrity, and most of all, your authenticity. Your heart’s desire begins the movement in your life that will prepare you for tomorrow. Sometimes that desire changes, which is normal. It is then that a whole new journey begins in a different direction. Your desires can be expansive, or they can be modest. To realize those desires, however, you must work hard.

We can sit around with our friends and family and can talk about the desires of our hearts — what we want to do, and where we want to go. This is healthy. But don’t let the days turn into weeks, months and years where you’re still sitting around talking about them.

Move with purpose and tell yourself, ‘I have to go get the desires of my heart.’ You cannot get anything just sitting on your couch, or lying in your bed and praying all day long — although prayers are powerful. You will begin to reach your heart’s desires once you begin moving and going places for help — that’s where you start. Make phone calls, and talk to individuals about their own journey. It may even be possible for you to find your heart’s desire by volunteering for something.

So, moving forward in 2023 — because we are getting ready to hit June, y’all, and summer is just around the corner — do not delay pursuing your heart’s desire, because just as fast as school began last August, it is about to come to an end this June.

Become motivated by your heart’s desires. Allow the good feeling of obtaining those desires to be the engine that keeps you going. As you achieve your desires, and as you reach and touch new ones, your heart will become full and complete.

God does not make junk, so you too are able to satisfy the desires of your heart. The door is open for everyone. Let’s touch that knob and turn it. As you walk through your life, enjoy all the desires that you come across. Until next time…PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].