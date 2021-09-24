SUNrise: cj speaks… The Challenge of Changing Seasons and SAD

cj

As I woke up one morning, I noticed that the skin on my hands was getting dry and my lips were starting to dry out a little bit as well. Then I realized the seasons are changing. I also noticed that during my daily walk , I decided to cut it short, because that day, I really did not feel like doing it.

I have learned that as these seasons are changing, sometimes our moods are changing along with them. What some of us are feeling inside is different from how we felt during the vibrant summer days — those fall days can cause us to slow down, and sometimes we feel a little bit out of sorts.

But the real deal is understanding that seasons change according to God’s plan; it is taking place for so many reasons, even though as human beings it tends to affect us in ways that sometimes we feel that we have no control of.

Do these things actually touch your life?

Are you feeling the same today as you did on that first vibrant summer day during this season of change?

Well, there is a condition known as SAD [Seasonal Affect Disorder]. During those times when SAD occurs(which I once thought began during daylight savings time, only to learn later from a friend that it actually starts in August) there can be a change in our bodies and minds.

Some of you may have experienced some of these changed feelings, especially when it gets dark at 4:30 pm and it is dark when you wake up; the light is less and the darkness is more, and it equates to an imbalance in some of our psyches. As we progress into this season of fall, try to do something that may help you to overcome your sadness if you find yourself in a SAD state of mind.

Your feeling of not having enough of something may be due to shorter days of exposure to sunlight. Let’s see what you are able to do to help to overcome those feelings and maybe start off a new year with a new kind of mind. That said, always consult with your medical professional if you have any questions or concerns about your overall health.

Here are some facts about SAD. The symptoms of SAD occur cyclically with a return of symptoms each year during the winter months. Symptoms can include:

• Depression

• Fatigue

• Social withdrawal

• Increased sleep

• Increased appetite and carbohydrate cravings

• Weight gain

• Irritability

• Interpersonal difficulties (especially rejection sensitivity)

• A heavy, leaden feeling in the arms or legs

(Resource: https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-seasonal-affective-disorder-1065408)

The seasons are changing y’all. Let’s try to keep ourselves in the places we desire to be. Let’s also pray about how we should be, so that our outcome can look like that prayer. Take care, until next time….PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The advice offered in this article is intended for informational purposes only. Use of this article is not intended to replace or substitute for any medical advice. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require medical/health help, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified physician/specialist. This article, its author, the Philadelphia Sunday SUN newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.