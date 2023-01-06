SUNrise: cj speaks…  Living in Kwanzaa for 2023

cj

Happy New Year 2023!

Now that the holidays of Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Hanukkah have passed us by, it is my wish to continue to live by the principles of Kwanzaa 365 days this year. The glory of waking up on January 1, 2023, to say hello God, thank you God, I look forward to a godly year — a year filled with joys and happiness. I know there is going to be disappointments and tribulations, but I also know that there can be so much love that it will overcome the destitute.

So, as I share these seven principles of Kwanzaa with you, apply them to your everyday life, each day that you wake up. Know that there is a new door that is available for you. Reach for the knob, stick the key in, open up that door, and see what God has for you. The seven principles can be followed by everyone.

Habari Gani…Umoja – Day 1

God created everyone and everything. This Kwanzaa principle expresses working together in unity, love, and collective solidarity as a chosen people. When you see your brothah hungry, feed him. When he is unclothed, share a garment. Coming together as one in life is so much more productive today.

Habari Gani…Kujichagulia – Day 2

Self-determination is the word for the day. When one is maturing and growing into adulthood, it becomes imperative that you take responsibility for all of your actions as they can come back to haunt your movements. God said to come to Him, all that are heavy laden and He will give you solace today.

Habari Gani…Ujima – Day 3

As a resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania or wherever you may reside, building the community together and solving any problems as a group is key to our collective work and responsibility. In order to be true children of the most high, a change is imperative in order for all to live. What would God want you to do today?

Habari Gani…Ujamaa – Day 4

As a community and a people, purchasing from Black-owned and operated businesses (economics) is key in 2023 to help our people get recognized and profited for their efforts. As God has shared what forgiveness looks like, begin to trust again as a people, giving others the benefit of the doubt. Let’s stop quitting on things. Where will you buy Black today?

Habari Gani…Nia – Day 5

God created you with a purpose and a designated plan for your life. As you work together with others in the community, your purpose will be revealed and the outcomes of your efforts will help to rebuild the roots of African culture. Don’t allow fear to remove your designated purpose for others today.

Habari Gani…Kuumba – Day 6

You have been made in the image of God who wants to see you and your communities thrive. It is not about where you have come from, it is about being creative in where your steps are taking you in 2023. Get ready! Be bold! What is your creative thinking process today?

Habari Gani…Imani – Day 7

As you wake and walk into a New Year 2023, it will be your faith that will see you make it to the other side. Allow God’s hand to guide the celebrations of the walk of your ancestors, the traditions made, or the ones you have established. You have seen the fire and the rain — expect to see the sunshine today!

Do not fret or be afraid of the 2023 newness. Open your eyes, especially that third eye, and allow the principles of Kwanzaa to become the newness of your living in 2023. The traditions, the beliefs, the creativity, the purpose — allow your newness in 2023 to drive the force of your blessings because they are in abundance just for you. Enjoy your new year, enjoy this day as you enjoy each and every day to its fullest, always expecting great things to happen in your life. Let us begin today! Until next time….PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot her a “like” or comment at: [email protected]