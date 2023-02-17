SUNrise: cj speaks… Life:  victories and defeats

cj

By cj

We live each day hoping and dreaming of victory over trials, tests, bad marriages, or whatever else we need. Those are the wins that give you peace and joy as you walk through this life every day.

As a sistah living in Philadelphia, I witnessed the Eagles getting a third chance to go to Super Bowl LII in 2018 and winning their first victory against the New England Patriots. Wow! Last Sunday, we were feeling pure joy again in Philly. The excitement permeated our hearts when we believed we would win and then learned the final outcome after watching a good game, as both teams played well. It was unfortunate that our Eagles were defeated this time; however, they had many victories last year which helped to land their place in Super Bowl LVII. That is what we can hold onto until next year’s awesomeness in football with our Philadelphia Eagles taking place all over again.

This is pretty much what life is all about — both the victories and the defeats — that we all face and share. One person’s victories and defeats may vary, but it is still something that everyone is going to experience, whether they choose to or not, whether you want it or not, it is bound to take place.

As you walk through your life in 2023, know that there will be victories, defeats, and ongoing disappointments. It is through those defeats and those losses that we look in a different direction and gain the mobility to obtain the skills, to study the lesson, or to obtain the raise allowing us to remain in that position until we can master the skill. But wherever you are today, know that the victory of tomorrow can be yours. But it is a process that you must go through — just like our Philadelphia Eagles.

Become more aware and know that you are the victor in all your defeats. All defeats are just lessons to get you to the place where you are supposed to be. It may not be in the Super Bowl that you are competing in, but this thing called life is a great experience filled with experiences. Get yourself ready for both the play and the win. You will experience many victories in this life, as well as many defeats. Feel glorious in your victories and continue to pray in spite of your losses. Until next time…PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot her a “like” or comment at: [email protected]