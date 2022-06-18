Image

2:37 PM / Sunday June 19, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
17 Jun 2022

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Life brings about change

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 17, 2022 Category: Commentary Posted by:
cj

As the school year comes to a close for many youth and adults, they are preparing for the next chapter of their lives, whether it’s middle school students going to high school, high school students graduating and heading to college, or wherever they decide to set foot in life. The person may be a college student who plans to start a new job, move to a new neighborhood, and possibly continue their education by earning a graduate degree or a doctoral degree.  However, many people are not even sure of what they may want to do at this time. 

Life brings changes, and in a  time of change, choices and decisions have to be made. As I read my Bible this a.m., it speaks about the worry that we put ourselves through. Worrying is a hurdle in life that stifles growth.  It’s like a pothole on the street that is preventing your car from moving smoothly down a road.  Regardless of whoever you are, worrying is a phenomenon that harms more people than it benefits.

The Word tells us to give everything to God and to allow Him to order our steps. When that situation comes and knocks on your door, and you open it, that problem looking you dead in your face causes you to fall and falter. You no longer have the faith that you held onto so tightly.  Sometimes we begin coping by crying, or by drinking, smoking,  or shopping to distract ourselves. Worry causes us to do many things, and we lose ourselves in the process.

It is always wise to take a moment to sit down and carefully examine what has happened in your life — that new situation that caused you to fall, that new accomplishment that you are seeking.

Trust in your faith that everything will work out as it should, and that you’ll be fine if you encounter a change in your walk today.  Life is full of pitfalls, failures, disappointments and unexpected challenges. It is up to you to make a conscious choice to step out of the worry zone and put yourself back into the faith zone. Start holding your head up and put that smile back on your face, regardless of the circumstances. It is okay to be unsure, but it is not okay to worry about it. Get up, get out and try something new. Do something different, drop the worries to the side and be sure not to bend down and pick them up again.  Let the worrying go!  

Become a worry-free being and a profound believer in God’s will for your life today as He uplifts and supports you in each step that you take.  You can enjoy your life without worrying.  Until next time… PEACE! 

Image

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer:  The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.

Related Posts

SUNrise: cj speaks… Life is too short! SUNrise: “Live life like tomorrow”…cj speaks 2022 SUNrise: cj speaks… Let it go
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect detained

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Life brings about change

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email As the school year comes to a close for many youth and adults,...

Education

Community College of Philadelphia to pay off $1.4 million in outstanding student account balances

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Community College of Philadelphia announced that it will pay off more than $1.4...

Color Of Money

Grocery store savings hacks

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES As people continue to eat more meals at home, shoppers everywhere...

Politics

Takeaways: Trump’s mind ‘made up’ on fraud ahead of Jan. 6

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the...

Go With The-Flo

Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri,” to air in place of former “The Wendy Williams Show”

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sherri Shepherd (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony After 13...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff