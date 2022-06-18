SUNrise: cj speaks…  Life brings about change

cj

As the school year comes to a close for many youth and adults, they are preparing for the next chapter of their lives, whether it’s middle school students going to high school, high school students graduating and heading to college, or wherever they decide to set foot in life. The person may be a college student who plans to start a new job, move to a new neighborhood, and possibly continue their education by earning a graduate degree or a doctoral degree. However, many people are not even sure of what they may want to do at this time.

Life brings changes, and in a time of change, choices and decisions have to be made. As I read my Bible this a.m., it speaks about the worry that we put ourselves through. Worrying is a hurdle in life that stifles growth. It’s like a pothole on the street that is preventing your car from moving smoothly down a road. Regardless of whoever you are, worrying is a phenomenon that harms more people than it benefits.

The Word tells us to give everything to God and to allow Him to order our steps. When that situation comes and knocks on your door, and you open it, that problem looking you dead in your face causes you to fall and falter. You no longer have the faith that you held onto so tightly. Sometimes we begin coping by crying, or by drinking, smoking, or shopping to distract ourselves. Worry causes us to do many things, and we lose ourselves in the process.

It is always wise to take a moment to sit down and carefully examine what has happened in your life — that new situation that caused you to fall, that new accomplishment that you are seeking.

Trust in your faith that everything will work out as it should, and that you’ll be fine if you encounter a change in your walk today. Life is full of pitfalls, failures, disappointments and unexpected challenges. It is up to you to make a conscious choice to step out of the worry zone and put yourself back into the faith zone. Start holding your head up and put that smile back on your face, regardless of the circumstances. It is okay to be unsure, but it is not okay to worry about it. Get up, get out and try something new. Do something different, drop the worries to the side and be sure not to bend down and pick them up again. Let the worrying go!

Become a worry-free being and a profound believer in God’s will for your life today as He uplifts and supports you in each step that you take. You can enjoy your life without worrying. Until next time… PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.