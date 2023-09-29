SUNrise: cj speaks…   Great Things

cj

By CJ

Believe it or not, the year is almost over, and October is upon us.. With that being said, we are walking into a whole new parameter of life: lifestyles, changes, disappointments, so much lack, and then equity in our nation, let alone our homes, in our schools, along with our communities and neighborhoods.

There is so much that has been revealed as we continue to walk in this state of mind that we call the pandemic. With that mindset, with the year almost coming to an end, it is never too late to expect great things to happen in your life, great things upon which who you choose to be, and great things that deliver in your life, excellence.

So, before the year closes, I am sure there is something that you have to tune up on, something that you have to close the gap in, and a to do list of things that have been put to the side. I know myself I am guilty of accomplishing my list before the summer ended and that was a couple of days ago when our summer came to an end as we had a burst of fall weather right on the first day of the season change.

These great things that you are looking forward to in your life as we embark on the changing of seasons and soon the changing of the 2023 year, don’t fall short in your greatness, God is too good and He will never leave or forsake you. As you look forward in the things you desire to accomplish, as you look forward in those new things those great things that are going to happen in your life that you are expecting, continue to do what it takes to bring yourself into the places that God specifically sets for your life.

As the great things that are happening each day whether you even realize or acknowledge, start giving yourself those pounds, collect those golden nuggets of those things that you have accomplished, the things that you are looking to accomplish, the greatness that you currently uphold, never sell yourself short in any of the parameters of your life, continue to thrive in what God has, and continue to expect, look for, obtain, and hold onto the greatness in your life.

It is never too late to make a change, it is never too late to start something, greatness is what is embedded all inside of you. Stop being afraid of yourself, start uplifting you into zones of places and spaces that you probably did not realize even existed. But when you decide to open your eyes, when you decide to step out into what God has for you in this thing called greatness, then begin to see and feel the movements of the power, of the dignity, of the respect that you have for yourself within your own life. Don’t sell yourself short and as my mother used to tell me when I was growing up, don’t accept any wooden nickels.

Only the prosperity of God is ahead of you, so expect goodness, look for the greatness, and absorb it all as you step into your newness of these changing seasons and soon, a new year. Until next time….PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who reside in philly, pa. if you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a like or comment at [email protected]!