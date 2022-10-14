SUNrise: cj speaks…  Declutter your Life

cj

Now that the season has changed, you are replacing your summer clothing items with those more suitable for cool autumn days. Those autumn days will soon turn to winter nights with possible snow for some of us.

It’s the perfect time to declutter your life; getting rid of those things that you no longer wear and other things that you are no longer using. There’s an old saying that “one person’s trash is another’s treasure.” What you toss away could be a gold mine to someone else fortunate enough to come across your still beautiful, classic items. I have a couple of sistah friends who are on that journey and making a difference for others in need of clothing.

So, as you obtain new items, think about donating those old items. There is nothing wrong with just going through things that you have had for a long time and getting rid of them — declutter your life.

When you declutter yourself of things, you open your mind up to the peacefulness of what GOD has to offer. You are also blessed by giving to the poor and sharing with the needy.

As a result, you allow yourself to experience how free your life can be by simply decluttering the smallest things in your life to the greatest things.

These things are not always items. Sometimes you have to declutter people, and you’ll have to decide, “Is this relationship good for me? Am I still getting what I am putting into this relationship? Is it still worthy of my connection?” It can be heart-wrenching when we disconnect from others, but later you will find that your life is freer.

It’s the same with the places that we go, the things that we do in these places, as well as the people that we choose to be around while we are in these places. Sometimes we have to make a change and we have to make room for something different and something a little more worthy of our space and time.

Decluttering your life is what this article is about. This is what I am sharing with you today — get rid of those things in your life that hold you down and that stifle your growth. it is those “nouns” in life — people, places and things — that will cause you from missing your mark. In some cases, it’s just what you see in the mirror.

Begin to declutter your life by clearing your mind. That is a good start. After that, clear those pieces of clothing that you no longer desire but that still hang in your closet — even those items with tags.

As you progress through life, you find that your needs change and those old items and relationships are no longer good for you.

As you consider the process of decluttering your life, look at some of your relationships. Look at those places that you go, the things that you are listening to on the radio, the shows that you are allowing your mind which houses that Temple of GOD to see; it may be what you are doing in your own personal space. We are all sinners by the grace of GOD, but ain’t nothing wrong with starting with the decluttering of your life at this very moment! Until next time… PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at [email protected].