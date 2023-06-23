SUNrise: cj speaks… Considering the significance of recent celebrations

cj

Philadelphia has observed several important holidays over the past couple of weekends. Our celebrations began with Odunde and Father’s Day, and concluded with Juneteenth, our newest national holiday.

No matter how we choose to mark these occasions, we should be mindful of their hidden messages, lessons to be learned, and the many blessings God has bestowed upon us.

“Odunde” is a Yoruba word that means “Happy New Year.” The Odunde celebration has been held on South Street in Philadelphia since 1975. Folks walk over the South Street Bridge during a ceremony where there is prayer, then fruits and flowers are dropped into the water in honor of Oshun, the Yoruba goddess of the river.

Are you aware of what this celebration represents? Vendors, food, fellowship, meet-ups, reunions between people who haven’t seen each other in a while combine to make the Odunde festival an affirming, empowering experience. There is awesomeness displayed in the love, kindness, and hope of Black people celebrating, coming together —without the drama — and all in honor of Odunde.

Next we moved into Father’s Day, a day where we celebrate our fathers, our dads, our pops, or whatever the term is you use to celebrate the man or men that raised you, because at times we have more than one dad when people step in and step up to work in our lives in phenomenal ways.

But as someone shared with me, we should celebrate the special men in our lives every day. Several individuals shared with me that every year fathers are not really celebrated in a manner which mothers are celebrated. So as I receive those Happy Father’s Day celebrations as a single parent, I remind my friends that I am not my daughter’s dad, I am only her mother. I cannot walk in the shoes of a man, let alone her dad’s and teach her those things that only a father can teach his daughter. So I decline that celebration, as I am more aware of me being the mother in my daughter’s life and not her father. Let’s begin to give more to our fathers, because there are so many doing great and outstanding things for their child or children.

Therefore, as we are becoming more aware of these holidays and the things they represent, let’s research and find out the true meaning of what we are delving into, looking to, and being a part of.

Finally, we have Juneteenth, a national holiday, a day commemorating freedom for Black people in America. Have you researched Juneteenth and what it means? Do you know what you are celebrating and why? God is opening doors so that we, as Black people, can showcase without apology the truth about who we really are, each and every day.

Going forward, become more knowledgeable about what these celebrations truly mean to you personally. The Fourth of July is around the corner; will you celebrate it this year as you have in the past? But the awareness comes in Juneteenth and that is the celebration of our day of freedom. Considering the significance of Juneteenth, July 4th is just a another date on my calendar. Now will I work that day? Absolutely not. But am I actually celebrating it as a holiday? Not at all, because my freedom rang on June 19th. Throughout your celebrations, keep your awareness open, grow and learn, but by all means, keep walking with God in your spirit — He will guide and direct your path. Take the time to recognize the celebrations in your life and be uplifted by them! Until next time…PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].