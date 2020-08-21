SUNrise: cj speaks… Avalanche

What is an avalanche? It is defined as follows:

1. An avalanche (also called a snowslide) is an event that occurs when a cohesive slab of snow lying upon a weaker layer of snow fractures and slides down a steep slope.

2. An avalanche is a sudden arrival or occurrence of something in overwhelming quantities.

Time brings about a change. To date, the year 2020 has been challenging, full of unpromised encounters of so many different thoughts, emotions, and feelings. Just when you thought that this new lifestyle was beginning to set well with you and possibly find some sort of comfort, then boom!, something new has occurred in, through, and all over your life. That new place you thought was of comfort has now shifted to a newer zone which may have you lost and confused. Some may be refreshed and renewed, while others are still trying to figure out what this new thing is.

As you get up and get out to your place of whatever it is that brings income into your household, you are continually expected to remain at your best and share your all with others. This should be expected, as this is your place of employment. However, while living in a pandemic, should your employer pause or adjust these expectations as you are getting paid on payday?

Without realizing it, you are on a slope of anticipating the unexpected from ongoing events, out of your control, much like the powerful forces of an avalanche. So employers are the forces which lie upon your side of this avalanche, as some are completely unaware of what they are doing as they are guiding and directing you. The other side of the avalanche is you, the weaker layer upon which at any given time can cause you to slide down the steep slopes of your life.

Some of the forces upon your slopes are due to some of the following:

• Be on time, regardless of bus or train schedule changes.

• If we are teachers, we must be sure to have at least five students live online in order to be compensated, although we are aware of the struggles families have with technology.

• Get ready for work next week, as we are reopening our doors for business and we know that you are really excited. Then finding out that they are going out of business.

• Be visible during the many Zoom meetings that you are attending day in and day out with a smile and ready to learn something new. Remember to not wear your pajamas, as you are sitting at home.

• Be sure to come ready and prepared for the next task, and upon arrival,realize that no one really knows what is going on or what to do.

As you are getting up and getting out and at your place of whatever it is, you are still under all the previous applied expectations of your employers. So then where lies the expectations of what you and your family may need during this pandemic?

The avalanches of life occur when people are expected to continue at their best during a time of uncertainty, misfortunes, losses of loved ones, experiencing the unknown as a pro vs. a novice, the loss of personal contact, and so many other thoughts, emotions, and feelings that so many people are experiencing. These weaknesses can cause one to fall without realizing they are even down, as they are continuing to get up and get to their places each day to bring home that much needed paycheck.

So if you are feeling overwhelmed and almost feel like you are falling, know that you are not alone and that you have partners on this journey with you. Stay encouraged as the avalanches of life can become warmer as the sunny days of better climates of living your life will one day soon change. This, too shall pass!

PEACE…

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. She has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader. Stay tuned as she will empower, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two! Share your thoughts at: [email protected].