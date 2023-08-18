Image

2:43 AM / Saturday August 19, 2023

18 Aug 2023

SUNrise: cj speaks… A relationship is the giving of oneself — a poem

August 18, 2023 Category: Commentary

By:  cj

By:  cj

A relationship is the giving of oneself,

some ingredients are communicating, uplifting, loving, compromising and sharing.

No matter whom you are in a relationship with,

mother, father, sister, brother, husband, wife, lover, friend, co-worker and/or children

A relationship is the giving of oneself,

In a relationship, we must understand that without communication,

how can two people challenge, or get to know each other and achieve goals?

In a relationship, we must understand that without upliftment,

how can two people elevate conductively, be appreciative of each other and achieve goals?

In a relationship, we must understand that without love,

how can two people grow, survive tribulations and achieve goals?

In a relationship, we must understand that without compromise, 

how can two people learn from each other, obtain discipline and achieve goals?

In a relationship, we must understand that without sharing,

how can two people establish a strong bond, receive from each other and achieve goals?

A relationship is the giving of oneself.

Brothers, learn to empower your sisters so that they can become great mothers, lovers and powerful women with uplifting spirits and confidence living in this world full of turmoil and challenge.

Sisters, learn to empower your brothers so that the can become great husbands, leaders, and men of surviving spirits and egos living in this world full of trial and tribulation.

Brothers and sisters, we must learn to give of ourselves so we can acquire the tools of wisdom, accomplishment, peace and most of all what GOD has planned for our lives.

A relationship is the giving of oneself.

Love yourselves first so that you can love others.

Forgive yourselves first so that you can forgive others.

Enjoy yourselves first so that you can enjoy others.

Empower yourselves first so that you can empower others.

A relationship is the giving of oneself.

