5:30 PM / Saturday September 16, 2023

SUNrise: cj speaks…  A new season in life

We are approaching a whole new season in our lives, as the calendar reminds us that summer is saying goodbye and we say hello to autumn. It will soon be time to turn back the clock an hour, and as that hour falls to the wayside. We keep going forward, aware that one day all time is going to come to an end.  

School has started for our children, and other members of our families. School may have started for you, too.  This may be a new encounter, or a continuation of where you may have left off, either last summer or the end of your spring semester. Many of you may have graduated. So the seasons are new, whether you are beginninggraduate school or a another post-secondary school, whatever it may be, the season for many of us will be changing.  

During this season of change, as you look into your mirror, what do you see?  As we age, our bodies and health change.

Not that we can’t still have good change in other areas as we growolder, or at any stage of life. Some younger folks experienced change through the pandemic, and it has altered almost all of their lives forever.  So as they embark on their new changes in this new season that approaches their lives, let’s continue to embrace them as we continue to embrace ourselves and uplift them and show them and tell them as we do the same for ourselves that is going to be okay.  God is still in control of the changing of this new season that we are all going to embark.

The general election season is underway, and Philadelphians are being asked to choose a new mayor. It won’t be long until there is a new presidential election. During that particular campaign season, voters will be hearing many promises from various candidates.

As you continue to walk forward, don’t look back.  Reach back to your ancestors for guidance, but do not be like Lot’s wife and look back and turn into a pillar of salt.  Continue to prosper ias you move forward and focus upon what is in front of you and how you are planning to get there. Allow God to continue to walk with you —  let Him into your life, allow Him into your prayers, allow Him into your home, and allow Him into where He needs to be as the seasons of not just my life, of your life, and those around us, change.  Be a good steward — stop for someone that needs to cross the street, feed those who are hungry, donate your clothes to people that will use them in good ways, and continue to pray for the are sick and shut-in, along with yourself. We all are changing along with the seasons ahead of us.  Until next time…PEACE! 

cj is an author,  poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia.  If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

SUNrise: cj speaks…  A new season in life

September 15, 2023

