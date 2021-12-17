SUNrise: cj speaks… A LOOK BACK AT 2021!

cj

As we are rapidly getting through this month of December, let’s take a moment to look back at the accomplishments that we have made from the goals that we have set; the celebrating homegoings of our loved ones who have gone to be with the higher being of whatever your belief system may be and tackling another portion of this COVID-19.

We have gone through the ‘delta variant’ of COVID, and now we are in this last variant is called ‘omicron’ and from what I have been told, the symptoms are similar to a cold.

So as we are walking through the last month of 2021, about to embark on the new year 2022, what have you learned thus far in the last 300 and almost 65 days? What things are you looking forward to learning in the upcoming 365 days?

Life has so much to offer — good and bad, uncertainty, the positives and the negatives, and of course — the things that we are walking into within ourselves and our family.

It is my hope and prayer that today, the day that you decide to read this article, that you are filled with something good that has happened in your life in 2021. You have learned from your mistakes that are now changing the way that you walk each day and you are looking forward to expressing to your child or children the goodness of what this life has to offer.

As there are so many trials and tribulations going on in our city of Philadelphia, but there are also so many good trials and positive tribulations that you have been exposed to, that you are able to share with someone else.

Be thankful in your today, be uplifted in the positive of your tomorrow, and embrace yourself for those disappointments and times of not knowing why this must go on. Life is filled with so many disparities and so many connections.

Try not to end your year with the disappointments. Try to end your year feeling good about what can happen to you today. Take in mind that life is one day at a time and without your joys, without your disappointments, without your zeal of wanting great things to take place, where will you fall in 2022!

Alrighty, get up, get out, and look forward to some good things happening in the upcoming year 2022 as you wake up today, as your rise down in your going out of the day, and as you sleep in soundness of knowing whatever happened in 2021 was intentional, it had a purpose, and I hope you got its message. Until next time….PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.