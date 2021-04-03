Image

7:50 PM / Sunday April 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
3 Apr 2021

cj speaks…Celebrations…

April 3, 2021
cj

As the doors open up and as skies pour out the rains in the month of April, we can expect some beautiful flowers in the next upcoming months.

April is one out of twelve months in the year that stands out so boldly in my eyes, because this is the month that my daughter was born and when I celebrate her and the changes that her life allowed me to reflect upon and be proud of.

So as we celebrate birthdays in the month of April — and those occuring throughout the year —celebrations are something that we should be having more of and taking a little more seriously.

Those small nuggets of what you have attained require a celebration; not that you have to crack a bottle of Dom Pérignon or go out and have a couple of shots of your favorite liquor. A celebration can simply just be a pat on the back, your acknowledgements of yourself, giving yourself praise and honor for the glories that you have accomplished. Whatever it is that you have done does not have to be for anyone else to see or bask in — it is all for you. You are entitled to celebrate you!

Always allow yourself to be first in the things that you need to do so that you are able to be available and able to help someone else. If you are not applauding yourself, how do you expect someone else to applaud you? If you do not see the gains of yourself and the glory of what you are able to do, if you are not able to celebrate you, how are we expected to do it for you? How do you receive it if you cannot acknowledge it?

We are in 2021 — some of us have been stuck in this one place for a long time. It is time to begin celebrating yourself! There is nothing selfish about it. Give GOD all the praises for your celebrations as HE is the one who has ordered your steps, so continue to walk in your celebrations. Until next time!…..PEACE!

Image

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot her a “like” or comment at [email protected] .

