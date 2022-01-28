cj speaks… A poem: Live on Stage…



Moving into the existence of who you are becoming today with so many changes in the nation and in our world, no matter what you are experiencing today, be aware that you are live on stage

What you say to yourself and to others can be heard by those listening while you are walking in your life today, for all to see as you are live on stage

Following that voice in your head that keeps telling you that you can do this, you got what it takes means you can get it finished today, as you are live on stage

Praising your Higher Being for allowing life to be so good and the joys that you allow your heart to experience as weary as you may feel today, understand that you are live on stage

When you are live on stage, it gives the platform to develop and grow into the powerful movement of your walk in your life today

When you are live on stage, you can decide for yourself and your family the right things to encounter as best as you can and sharing the particulars on being safe and staying mindful today

When you are live on stage, life will become more prosperous and fulfilling as your direction in life becomes clearer and it understanding of what you can do today

When you are live on stage, you can show those around you that you are able to forgive those that have hurt you and love your neighbors as you wish to be loved today

Whether you have realized it or not, there are so many people that are looking at you, there are so many people that are listening to you, and there are so many people who value you as you are live on stage today living your life

Until next time….PEACE!

cj is a poet, educator, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected]