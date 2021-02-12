A Millennial Voice : Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

By Danaé Reid

If you’re anything like me, the phrase “time is relative” has never resonated more than it has during the past year. Days, weeks, months, and even years have amalgamated into a puddle of gray and sometimes it’s even difficult to differentiate your left from your right.

That being said, if you have a partner and you’ve forgotten that this coming Sunday is Valentine’s Day, I completely understand and because of that, I’ve created a list of last-minute gifts to give you some ideas so that you don’t wind up quarantining in the doghouse.

In honor of Black History Month, the FIRST four products below were created by Black Philadelphia-based artists, however there are several other ideas at the end of the list that were not created by the aforementioned.

1. Flowers: When in doubt, go the classical route! Flowers are quick and easy and can be picked up at nearly any grocery store near you! And bonus points if you know your sweetheart’s favorite flowers! You can never go wrong with a bouquet. It says, “I’m thoughtful”, “I’m sweet”, and “I care”.

Check out this amazing Black owned small business, Bloom Bold Co. (@bloomboldco on Instagram) for one of a kind, unique bouquets. (@BloomBoldCo)

2. A personalized card: Cards are also very traditional and easy! If you can find something that says all the words that your head may be thinking, but your mouth can’t accurately convey, there’s a multitude of talented card creators out there who will make your sweetheart blush!

And while Hallmark cards can be lovely, I encourage you to spend the extra dollar and put it into a small Black-owned stationery business, Jewel Inspired (@JewelInspired on Instagram) for custom cards that can say whatever you’d like it to say. This seller also makes custom journals, mugs, t-shirts, etc. (@JewelInspired)

3. Chocolate covered strawberries: What’s a better way to tell your sweetheart that you two go together like chocolate and strawberries than giving them a batch of chocolate covered strawberries? There is none! Make their taste buds sing and grow 10 times with a tasty, picturesque treat that they won’t be able to resist Instagramming!

Brie’s Berries is a new Black-owned business with extremely high rating and copious satisfied customers! Her work is phenomenal, thoughtful, and if you live close by, she will deliver! Find her on Instagram @Briesberries.

4. Relaxation elements: Buying your special someone a gift that will aid in relaxation is a clear indicator that you love them and that you prioritize their mental health! There are many businesses out there that will be able to cater to these particular needs, but none are like G.Smoov body scrubs!

G.Smoov is a Black-owned self-care brand that creates every single batch of all-natural sugar scrubs with love, care, consideration, and the best ingredients for smooth butter-like skin! Check out his Instagram @G.Smoov_. (@G.Smoov_)

Some other gifts to consider for last minute purchase are:

Pajama sets: Guide your partner into a cozy sleep with a pair of pajamas that he or she will love you for, (even when you manage to hog all the covers)

Jewelry and accessories: This speaks for itself. Who doesn’t love to dress up their look with a piece of jewelry? And it’ll mean even more to them knowing it came from you.

Love coupons: How sweet?! If you’re crafty, you can create vouchers for any odds and ends that your partner may want you to do throughout the year.

Gift cards to their favorite store: If your sweetheart loves to shop, surprise them with a gift card to their favorite store so they can get those shoes that they’ve been dying to get.

Weighted blanket: If you have a partner who has a hard time falling asleep at night, get them a weighted blanket and they’ll love you forever! The weights of the blankets typically vary from 12-30 pounds, so make sure you’re getting him one that he’ll feel comfortable under!

Even though this last year has been crazy and everything seems to have changed, the one thing that still remains is that love is powerful and healing.We hope you enjoy this upcoming Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, or even if you’re spending it alone! This list caters to the single person who wants to show themselves some love as well.