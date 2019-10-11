A Millennial Voice: Five fall essentials to keep you excited about the season

By Danae Reid

Whether you’re a freak for all things pumpkin spice or a lover of the impending holidays, autumn is officially here in full force. The aesthetics of the equinox are certainly worth basking in, but the weather it’s accompanied by can also be quite a burden.

Symptoms of seasonal depression are fairly common around this time of year due to inconsistent weather patterns and the lack of warmth and sun (Vitamin D) — however, I’ve come up with a few different and affordable ways to help you remain festive all season long:

1. Burning seasonal candles: Seasonal depression can force even the most social person into developing a severe case of “cabin fever”, and for good reason. After a few days in isolation, the mind begins to wander, loneliness starts to creep in, and the decor that you loved so much becomes mundane. Whenever I feel myself slipping into a conundrum like this, I find that the best thing to do is to light seasonally scented candles. Not only is this a great way to make your place smell phenomenal, but it’s also one of the best ways to make your home feel comfy and cozy on those days that you just don’t want to leave.

If you’re looking for affordable, natural, homemade candles, I prefer to get mine from 448 Candle Co. These eco-friendly, nature inspired, soy wax candles are amazing and are made by Philadelphia’s own Amanda Saleh and are a great way to get into the spirit of fall.

2. Essential Oils: The best way to keep the ambiance of fall lingering through your home when you’re not able to burn a candle is by using essential oils. I love to make my own blends using my diffuser, but there are some pre-made that you can purchase as well. Check out this Hello Glow article for some different options. (https://helloglow.co/5-essential-oil-blends-for-fall/)

3. Indoor Activities: Because we spend so much time at home during the colder months, finding at home activities or hobbies is essential. While the opportunities are pretty endless, my favorite hobby this season has been knitting. For me, the act of using my hands to create rather than to scroll on my phone has been so fulfilling. Knitting is a relatively inexpensive activity and the outcome is priceless.

If you’re interested in knitting or finding other at home hobbies to keep you occupied, I recommend going to Michael’s for your craft needs. They ALWAYS have a sale. (https://www.michaels.com)

4. Drinks: One of my favorite parts of fall are the endless amounts of seasonal drinks that we’re surrounded by. What’s fall without a little cinnamon? I’m not a huge fan of the “pumpkin spice” movement, but I love chai tea and homemade warm apple cider, especially during the fall season. My favorite chai tea comes from Dunkin Donuts, but you can find it at almost any store that sells hot beverages. Whether you choose to go out or you decide to stay home, a nice cup of one of these is sure to brighten your day.

5. Fall Festivals: Even though fall only started a little while ago, the festivals are in full swing. I’ve always found that these sorts of events were a great way to get all people, young and old, excited about autumn. Though temperatures are a little lower than some of us like, the colors of autumn make it all worth it.

Check out this link to find out events going on near you: https://www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/top-fall-festivals/ .

I know that seasonal depression can be a drag, but I’m hopeful that these solutions will put you in the spirit.