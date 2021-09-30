A Millennial Voice: Fall in line: Eight ideas to keep you in the fall spirit

Danaé Reid

By Danaé Reid

Summer has officially left the building, and if you’re anything like me, the fact that fall is finally here is exciting! The cooler weather, seasonal goodies, turtlenecks, the leaves changing colors and the fall activities are completely unparalleled.

And even though we’re only a few days into the Autumnal Equinox, the “bucket list” I’ve created to honor this season is already underway. Whether you like to spend this time in the house or doing outdoor activities, there’s something so magical about the season that can really make a person feel warm and happy.

To celebrate the coming months, I’ve developed a list in hopes that it will raise your seasonal spirits and give you some new activities to try out with friends or even by yourself!

1. Go apple picking at a local orchard: Visiting an apple orchard is a quintessential fall activity that I can’t wait to partake in. The crisp air surrounding those beautiful, diverse and tasty apple trees have a way of filling your soul with the magic of autumn. And then after you pick your beautiful apples, you can take them home and make them into a pie or caramelize/candy them with family or friends.

2. Have a “friendsgiving”: “Friendsgiving” is a relatively newer tradition, but every year it seems that more and more people are having them. The idea is rooted in your typical Thanksgiving, but instead it’s with just your friends and usually not on the actual day of Thanksgiving. It’s treated like more of a potluck as well, instead of relying on the host to cover the cost of the majority of food. This is a great activity because it gives you a chance to take a break from the stresses of life and get to know your current friends on a deeper level and/or make new friends!

3. Make some homemade goods: As I mentioned earlier under the “go to an apple picking orchard” section, baking home goods is such an integral part of this season. Whether it be pies, cookies, cakes, etc. it’s always a nice activity to do by yourself or with those you love. I mean, who doesn’t like sweet potato pies or cinnamon spice cupcakes? If you need ideas for some tasty fall treats to make, visit: https://insanelygoodrecipes.com/fall-desserts/.

4. Host a spooky movie night: We’re officially in spooky season, which means there’s a lot of fall-based movies, old and new, on the brain right now! Gather up some friends and cozy up with some blankets and snacks and enjoy some cool thrillers — or if you’re more into romance, The Hallmark Channel is great for seasonal-based films about love and happiness.

5. Have a bonfire: This is one of my favorite fall traditions. As a child, this is the space that my friends and I would try out our storytelling chops by coming up with baseless scary stories, but now that I’m an adult, it’s a great time to sit around a campfire and make s’mores and talk about any and everything!

6. Visit a farmers’ market: Fall is a great time to appreciate your local farmers and their fresh produce or goods, which is typically of much higher quality than anything you would find in your neighborhood supermarket; the possibilities of what you’ll find are endless! Spices, fruits and vegetables, breads, homemade soaps, art, you name it — I love farmers’ markets because it gives you a chance to see firsthand the handwork that goes into the products we all love and cherish, and it’s always nice to support a smaller business who benefits much more from your hard earned dollars than a big corporation does. For a directory for farmers markets in your area, visit: https://www.ams.usda.gov/local-food-directories/farmersmarkets.

7. Go hiking: I love hiking year-round, but there is something about strolling through nature while the leaves are changing and falling, and the air is so crisp that can’t be matched. If you can find a beautiful natural park in your area, you’re good to go! Also, make sure you bring your camera, because the sights you’ll see are definitely social media worthy.

8. Arts and crafts: Cooler weather means that we won’t be out as much as we were during the summer, so it’s time to really hone in on our artistic skills and create projects that will bring you joy and pass the time. Some of my favorite crafts to make during the fall season are candles, knitted scarves, reefs, carving pumpkins, and making pottery with self-drying clay.