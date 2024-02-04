Urban League of Philadelphia makes key staff leadership hires

The Urban League of Philadelphia has announced the addition of key staff leadership hires in two of the organization’s most crucial function areas. Charity Wells has been named director of workforce planning, development, and entrepreneurship. In this new role, Wells will oversee ULP programming to connect career seekers — from entry-level to experienced professionals — to skills development and career opportunities. She will also direct the ULP’s efforts to grow local Black and Brown businesses across the Philadelphia Metropolitan region.

Melissa Robbins has been named vice president of advocacy and public policy. In this role, Robbins will work to ensure that the voice, interests, and priorities of the Urban League of Philadelphia (ULP) and the communities it serves are reflected in the policy and legislative decisions of our elected officials. She will also provide guidance and insight to ULP leadership on the impact and repercussions of proposed legislation at the local, state, and federal levels. In addition, she will connect the community with access to resources and space to amplify their voices and expand access to upward mobility.

“The leadership team and board of directors are thrilled to announce the addition of Charity Wells and Melissa Robbins to the ULP family,” said ULP president and CEO Dr. Darrin W. Anderson, Sr. “Building a strong, diverse workforce and encouraging and supporting the growth and success of Black entrepreneurs are two of our highest priorities. In addition, as we have seen over the past several years, the ULP has a unique opportunity and an urgent responsibility to advocate for legislation and policies that lift the communities we serve. The skills and experiences that Charity and Melissa bring to the ULP will allow us to accomplish these goals and serve our communities in new and exciting ways.”

Wells brings a wealth of experience in professional and career development, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She previously served as director of diversity recruiting and workforce Ddevelopment for the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.

Robbins brings extensive expertise and experience as a civil rights activist, political strategist, and community engagement professional to this position. She is currently the executive director and co-founder of Northeast Philadelphia Against Racism, a local non-profit advocating for anti-racist policies at the local and state levels. She studied broadcast journalism and political science at Temple University and is a veteran of the United States Army.